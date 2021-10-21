CEDAR RAPIDS— The Liberty High varsity volleyball team claimed the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Championship Tuesday, Oct. 12, sweeping the field in a quad meet at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. The Lightning knocked off ranked teams throughout the evening for a 10-0 MVC record, 7-0 in regular season play and 3-0 in tournament action.
Liberty zapped Mississippi Division No. 2-seed, and Class 5A No.3, Cedar Falls 2-0 (26-24, 25-17) with nine kills from Cassidy Hartman, eight from Shelby Kimm and six from Sam Harvey. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, the No. 2 seed out of the Valley Division, Class 5A No. 8-ranked, fell 2-0 (25-12, 25-16) with a dozen kills from Hartman and four apiece from Kimm, Asta Hildebrand and Chante Hardaway. The Bolts clinched the title defeating Valley Div. Champion, and Class 4A No. 4-ranked, Xavier 2-0 (25-13, 25-8) with ten kills from Hartman, eight from Harvey and six from Kimm.
Liberty takes a 32-4 record into the postseason facing the winner of a Davenport North and Cedar Rapids Washington Class 5A Regional first round match, at home, on Thursday, Oct. 21, starting at 7 p.m. The Regional Final is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26, at a location to be determined, while the 2021 5A State Tournament begins Monday, Nov. 1, at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly the US Cellular Center, in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Mississippi Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament results for Liberty High School
Liberty High 2, Cedar Falls 0 (26-24, 25-17)
Kills— Cassidy Hartman 9, Shelby Kimm 8, Sam Harvey 6, Asta Hildebrand 5, Lilah VanScoyoc 2, Chante Hardaway 1.
Assists— Mariah Rollins 16, Hildebrand 10, Gabbie Schroeder 2, Hardaway 1.
Solo blocks— Hartman 1.
Block assists— Hardaway 1, Hartman 1, VanScoyoc 1.
Dig—Schroeder 20, Kimm 15, Hartman 13, Rollins 8, Hildebrand 4, Harvey 2, VanScoyoc 1.
Ace serves— Schroeder 1, Hartman 1.
Liberty High 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0 (25-12, 25-16)
Kills— Cassidy Hartman 12, Shelby Kimm 4, Asta Hildebrand 4, Chante Hardaway 4, Gracie Hennings 3, Lilah VanScoyoc 3, Sam Harvey 2, Ava Meyer 2.
Assists— Hildebrand 15, Mariah Rollins 14, Abby Stapleton 2.
Solo blocks— 0.
Block assists— Harvey 1, VanScoyoc 1.
Dig— Gabbie Schroeder 15, Kimm 12, Hartman 5, Hennings 3, Rollins 3, Harvey 2, Olivia Davenport 2, Hildebrand 1, Carlie Schroeder 1, Hardaway 1, VanScoyoc 1.
Ace serves— Hildebrand 1, G. Schroeder 1.
Liberty High 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0 (25-13. 25-8)
Kills— Cassidy Hartman 10, Sam Harvey 8, Shelby Kimm 6, Chante Hardaway 3, Asta Hildebrand 2, Lilah VanScoyoc 1, Mariah Rollins 1.
Assists— Rollins 12, Hildebrand 7, Gabbie Schroeder 3, Hartman 2, Hardaway 1, VanScoyoc 1.
Solo blocks— 0.
Block assists— Harvey 2, Hartman 2, Hardaway 1, VanScoyoc 1.
Dig— Rollins 10, Schroeder 9, Hartman 9, Kimm 8, Hildebrand 7, Hardaway 6, Harvey 1.
Ace serve — Hildebrand 1, Schroeder 1, Hartman 1.