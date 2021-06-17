DUBUQUE– The Liberty High varsity softball team improved to 9-3 on the season with a doubleheader sweep over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School on Monday, June 7, at Wahlert.
The Lightning zapped the Golden Eagles, 11-0, in the five-inning opener and took the sweep with a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
Liberty opened game one with six runs in the bottom of the second inning and followed up with one in the fourth and four in the fifth. Kennedy Daugherty and Ella McLaughlin led at the plate with three hits each, including a pair of doubles for sophomore Daugherty. Senior Kara Maiers pitched the mercy rule-shortened game, giving up two hits and no runs with two walks and 13 strikeouts.
The Bolts plated one runner in the bottom of the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth inning of the nightcap holding the Golden Eagles scoreless until one bird flew home in the top of the seventh. One Liberty runner plated in the bottom half for the 7-1 final. Senior Eva Stewart possessed the hot bat with three hits, including a homerun. Junior Kinsley Robertson went the distance in the circle with two hits, one run, two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Dubuque Hempstead visits Liberty High on Thursday, June 17, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader ahead of a Saturday, June 19, invitational tournament in Oskaloosa starting at 9:15 a.m. The Bolts visit Cedar Falls, at the Robinson Dresser Sports Complex, on Tuesday, June 22, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader, and entertain Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday, June 23.
Liberty High 11, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 0
Hits— Kennedy Daugherty 3, Ella McLaughlin 3, Ashlyn Geasland 2, Haley Schroeder 2, Kinsley Robertson 2, Raquel Trolliet 2, Mischa Reiners 1, Kylie Hamers 1.
Singles— McLaughlin 3, Schroeder 2, Daugherty 1, Reiners 1, Geasland 1, Robertson 1, Trolliet 1.
Doubles— Daugherty 2, Geasland 1, Robertson 1, Hamers 1, Trolliet 1.
Runs—Geasland 2, Schroeder 2, Daugherty 2, McLaughlin 2, Hamers 1, Trolliet 1, Brynlee Slockett 1.
RBI— Reiners 2, Schroeder 2, Robertson 2, Geasland 1, Daugherty 1, McLaughlin 1.
Pitching— Kara Maiers 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 13 strikeouts.
Liberty High 7, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 1
Hits— Eva Stewart 3, Mischa Reiners 2, Brynlee Slockett 2, Kennedy Daugherty 2, Olivia Davenport 1, Haley Napoli 1, Ava Fort 1.
Singles— Stewart 2, Reiners 1, Slockett 1, Daugherty 1, Davenport 1, Napoli 1, Fort 1.
Doubles— Reiners 1.
Triples— Slockett 1, Daugherty 1.
Homeruns— Stewart 1.
Runs —Stewart 2, Reiners 1, Slockett 1, Daugherty 1, Napoli 1, Fort 1.
RBI — Slockett 2, Daugherty 1, Davenport 1, Stewart 1, Mallory Jones 1, Fort 1.
Pitching — Kinsley Robertson 7 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts.