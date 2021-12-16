NORTH LIBERTY— The Iowa City West High varsity girls remained undefeated, at 4-0, after a Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) battle Friday, Dec. 10, against Liberty High.
The Bolts did their best to try and upset the Class 5A No. 4-ranked Trojans before falling, 56-53, in the final seconds.
Liberty, debuting in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s weekly rankings at No. 14 in Class 5A, edged the Trojans, 14-12, at the end of the first period and trailed by only one point, 27-26, at halftime. The Bolts were down 42-35 at the end of the third but rallied back in the final period. Brynlee Slockett and Mischa Reiners sank back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 50. West led, 52-50, with 16.6 seconds remaining and went up, 54-50, at the charity stripe. A Madeline Casey three-pointer cut the gap back to one point, 54-53, but a pair of fouls in the final ten seconds secured victory for West High.
Jasmine Barney and West’s Meena Tate led all with 20 points apiece. Barney also led Liberty on the boards with eight rebounds and made six assists.
Liberty travels to Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday, Dec. 17, for a 6 p.m. girl-boy doubleheader and hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Iowa City West 56, Liberty High 53
Scoring— Jasmine Barney 20, Madeline Casey 8, Ava Meyer 7, Brynlee Slockett and Mischa Reiners 6, Libby Allen 4, Kennedy Daugherty 2.
3-point baskets— Meyer, Casey, and Slockett 2, Allen 1.