NORTH LIBERTY— The Liberty High varsity boys picked up their third win of the season Jan. 11 as Western Dubuque, Epworth visited and fell, 51-48, to the Lightning.
The Bolts held the high ground throughout the contest with an 8-3 lead at the end of the first period, a 25-15 halftime advantage and a slim 33-30 lead going into the final quarter.
Da’Shon Fisher led all with 17, Griffin Kraft, Ja’Quez Hall and Graham Beckman produced eight points apiece with five rebounds from Kraft.
Cedar Rapids Prairie visits Friday, Jan. 21, for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader with the boys game set for 7:30 p.m. The Bolts travel to Wilton Monday, Jan. 24, for a 7 p.m. non-conference game before welcoming Cedar Falls Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Liberty visits City High for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader Friday, Jan. 28, with a 7:30 p.m. boys start.
The Prairie Hawks defeated Liberty, 51-49, in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 17 and the Little Hawks won on the Bolts’ hardwood, 82-72, on Jan. 4.
Liberty High 51, Western Dubuque, Epworth 48
Scoring— Fisher 17, Kraft, Hall, and Graham Beckman 8, Christian Barney 4, Luke Ramsey and Gage Kampman 3.
3-point baskets— Hall 2, Ramsey and Fisher 1.
Assists— Ramsey 5, Beckman and Kalhan Handoo 2, Barney, Kraft, Fisher, Hall, and Keadyn Leiss-Demus 1.
Rebounds— Kraft 5, Barney, Beckman, Fisher, and Kampman 4, Hall and Leiss-Demus 2, Ramsey, and Owen Swartzendruber 1.