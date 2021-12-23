NORTH LIBERTY— The Liberty High wrestlers fell to Cedar Rapids Prairie at home Thursday, Dec. 16, with the junior varsity (JV) losing, 63-12, and the varsity falling, 54-22, following eleven forfeits between the two meets.
Gavin Benton (152) took a 9-2 decision from Prairie’s Rigley Koch, Elijah Terwilleger (160) took a 6-2 decision from Nick Smith, Caden Yoerger (182) won a 15-3 major decision over Tate Joens, Vinny Lima (195) pinned Henry Hynek in 46 seconds, and Christos Panos (106) pinned Carson Wold in 4:00.
The Lightning travel to Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, for a 7 p.m. dual meet, and compete in Ottumwa’s varsity invitational Thursday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Evans Middle School, in Ottumwa, at 10 a.m.
JV— Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63, Liberty High 12
113: Riley Berk (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Hunter Kegley (PCR) over Parker Carroll Goodman (ICL) (Fall 2:49) 132: Reece Lerch (PCR) over Thomas Jungen (ICL) (Fall 0:41) 138: Colin Winborn (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 145: Jordan Steapp (ICL) over Hayden Tieskoetter (PCR) (Fall 0:23) 152: Mitch Mahoney (PCR) over Ethan Barber (ICL) (Dec 7-2) 160: Carter Bevins (ICL) over (PCR) (For.) 170: Spencer Possehl (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 182: William Wicks (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 195: Mason Tomas (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 220: Haydn Stockdale (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 285: Evan Rossman (PCR) over Lyncoln Andersen (ICL) (Fall 1:07) 106: Dylan Munson (PCR) over (ICL) (For.).
Varsity— Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Liberty High 22
113: Blake Gioimo (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 120: Alex Bumba (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 126: Tyler Lee (PCR) over Mason Karam (ICL) (Fall 0:39) 132: Wyatt Vlasek (PCR) over Tien Pham (ICL) (Fall 1:10) 138: Casey Kelley (PCR) over Jaxon Morris (ICL) (Fall 3:17) 145: Logan Redig (PCR) over Philipp Jackson (ICL) (Fall 4:51) 152: Gavin Benton (ICL) over Rigley Koch (PCR) (Dec 9-2) 160: Elijah Terwilleger (ICL) over Nick Smith (PCR) (Dec 6-2) 170: Cole Smith (PCR) over (ICL) (For.) 182: Caden Yoerger (ICL) over Tate Joens (PCR) (MD 15-3) 195: Vinny Lima (ICL) over Henry Hynek (PCR) (Fall 0:46) 220: Muhammed Al-Suleiman (PCR) over Eduardo Zepeda (ICL) (Fall 1:21) 285: Carter Dawley (PCR) over Brendon Benton (ICL) (Fall 1:42) 106: Christos Panos (ICL) over Carson Wold (PCR) (Fall 4:00).