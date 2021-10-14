FORT MADISON— The Liberty High varsity football team carried momentum from a 56-0 homecoming win over Mount Pleasant to Fort Madison on Friday, Oct. 9, and picked up a second victory of the season with a 24-16, upset win against the Bloodhounds.
The Bolts held a 14-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter and scored one touchdown in the second, holding the Bloodhounds to a field goal for a 21-16 lead at the half. An Emerson Bennett field goal in the third was followed by a scoreless fourth quarter for the final.
Tye Hughes completed four of 16 passes for 57 yards and kept the ball twice for eight. Darius Willis-Newell led the Lightning ground blitz with 159 yards and two scores on 27 carries. Luke Meyers took two of Hughes’ passes 40 yards, while Christian Barney took one for 33 yards. Jacob Adam led Liberty’s defense with seven total tackles including two solos.
The win improved Liberty’s season to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in Class 4A District 3, dipping Fort Madison to 6-1 and 2-1. Liberty faces another canine competitor as the Burlington Grayhounds (5-2. 2-1) visit on Friday, Oct. 15, for Senior Night. Sophomores kick off at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Liberty High 24, Fort Madison 16
Passing— Tye Hughes 4-16-57-0-0, James McKinney 1-1-33-1-0.
Rushing— Darius Willis-Newell 27-159-2, Hughes 2-8-0, Jaxson Morris 1-3-0.
Receiving— Luke Meyers 2-40-0, Christian Barneys 1-33-1, Ja’Quez Hall 1-11-0, Amari Thigpen 1-6-0.
Defense— Jacob Adam 7.0-2-0-0, Gage Gingerich 4.0-3-1-2, Mason Koller 4.0-2-0-0.5, Griffin Kraft 4.0-2-0-0.5, Meyers 4.0-2-0-0, Barney 4.0-1-0-0, Caden Yoerger 3.5-1-0-1, Dantrell Skinner 3.5-0-0-0, Thigpen 2.0-2-0-0, Wyatt Williams 2.0-2-0-0, Willis-Newell 2.0-1-0-0, David Brusegaard 2.0-1-0-0.5.
Fumble recovery— Brusegaard 1-0.
Interceptions— Adam 1-21-0, Meyers 1-3-0, Williams 1-0-0.