MARION — Liberty High’s wrestling season started on a sour note as the No.7-ranked Linn-Mar Lions chewed on the Lightning for a Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Mississippi Division dual meet Dec. 2 in the Lions’ den.
Liberty’s junior varsity (JV) squad fell 60-6 with Eduardo Zepeda pinning Linn-Mar’s Henry Granger in 1:36 at 220.
The varsity squad fell 72-9 with Elijah Terwilleger pinning the Lions’ Jack White in 1:32 at 170 while Vinny Lima took a 9-8 decision from Griffin Schultz at 220.
The Bolts host Western Dubuque for a dual meet Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. and will compete in Maquoketa’s invitational tournament Dec. 11 starting at 10:00 a.m. Prairie High School visits Liberty on Thursday, Dec. 16 for a 7:00 p.m. dual meet.
Varsity
Linn-Mar 72 Liberty High 9
120: Keaton Williams (LIMA) over (ICL) (For.) 126: Brayden Parke (LIMA) over Gabe Frausto (ICL) (Fall 3:09) 132: Kane Naaktgeboren (LIMA) over (ICL) (Fall 0:42) 138: Austin Vandersee (LIMA) over Jaxon Morris (ICL) (Fall 5:44) 145: Grant Kress (LIMA) over Philipp Jackson (ICL) (Fall 2:46) 152: Grant Boddicker (LIMA) over Gavin Benton (ICL) (Fall 2:41) 160: Landen Bushman (LIMA) over Cole Kerns (ICL) (Fall 3:05) 170: Elijah Terwilleger (ICL) over Jack White (LIMA) (Fall 1:32) 182: Tate Naaktgeboren (LIMA) over Caden Yoerger (ICL) (Fall 1:50) 195: James Bouska (LIMA) over Brendon Benton (ICL) (Fall 4:59) 220: Vinny Lima (ICL) over Griffin Schultz (LIMA) (Dec 9-8) 285: Luke Gaffney (LIMA) over (ICL) (For.) 106: Malik DeBow (LIMA) over (ICL) (For.) 113: Nate Fish (LIMA) over (ICL) (For.)
Junior Varsity
Linn-Mar 60 Liberty High 6
120: Evan Pulis (LIMA) over Aidan Williams (ICL) (Fall 0:42) 126: Cain DeBow (LIMA) over (ICL) (For.) 132: Kinnick Lechtenberg (LIMA) over Thomas Jungen (ICL) (Fall 0:45) 138: Stone Morgan (LIMA) over Iben Coohey (ICL) (Fall 2:25) 145: Austin Pettit (LIMA) over Jordan Steapp (ICL) (Fall 1:28) 152: Ben Blackford (LIMA) over Ethan Barber (ICL) (Fall 2:33) 160: Mtombo Swedi (LIMA) over Carter Bevins (ICL) (Fall 1:12) 170: Lucas Booth (LIMA) over (ICL) (For.) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Eduardo Zapeda (ICL) over Henry Granger (LIMA) (Fall 1:36) 285: Double Forfeit 106: Kendra Baynes (LIMA) over (ICL) (For.) 113: Jeanluc Bitonganya (LIMA) over (ICL) (For.)