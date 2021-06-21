IOWA CITY– Liberty High freshman Isabella Pettersen and senior Neely Maurus received Class 4A Girls Golf All-District honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) recently.
Pettersen and Maurus were named to the 4A District 4, which also includes Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa City High, Liberty High, Linn-Mar, North Scott and Pleasant Valley team for efforts on the links this season.
Pettersen had a combined average of 39.66 and finished third at the Class 4A State Individual tournament. Maurus had a combined average of 40.76 this season and was 20th in the state tournament.