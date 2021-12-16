MAQUOKETA— The Liberty High wrestlers competed Saturday, Dec. 11, in Maquoketa’s 2021 Zimmerman Invitational, placing ninth in a 15-team field topped by Dubuque Hempstead.
Elijah Terwilleger won at 170 pounds.
Zimmerman Invitational 2021– boys results for Liberty High
106— Christos Panos (2-3), eighth place
Champ. Round 1– Panos received a bye (Bye),
Quarterfinal– Mitchell Pins (Dubuque Hempstead) 8-2 won by fall (Fall 0:29),
Cons. Round 2– Rylan Toppert (Camanche) 7-8 won by major decision (MD 11-2),
Cons. Round 3 – Panos won by major decision over Joshua Hernandez (Davenport Central) 1-8 (MD 20-9),
7th Place Match– Hank Christner (Davenport West) 6-5 won by fall (Fall 1:14).
138— Jaxson Morris (6-6), sixth place
Champ. Round 1– Morris won by decision over Jackson Ruden (Hempstead) 6-6 (Dec 10-4),
Quarterfinal– Morris won by decision over Evan Ralfs (North Scott) 6-4 (Dec 3-2),
Semifinal- Easton Wheeler (Anamosa) 10-3 won by fall (Fall 4:25),
Cons. Round 3– Brady Jennings (Clinton) 9-4 won by fall (Fall 4:25),
5th Place Match– Diego Mejia Morena (Wahlert, Dubuque) 7-4 won by fall (Fall 1:01).
138— Austin Franklin (6-4), seventh place
Champ. Round 1– Mejia Morena (Wahlert) won by fall (Fall 1;19),
Cons. Round 1– Franklin won by fall over Colton Bries (Hempstead) 0-2 (Fall 1:01),
Cons. Round 2– Franklin won by fall over Sawyer House (Midland) 3-6 (Fall 2:00),
Cons. Round 3– Franklin won by fall over Ralfs (North Scott) (Fall 1:19),
7th Place Match– Franklin won by fall over Ruden (Hempstead) (Fall 4:22).
145— Jackson Phillip (7-3), fourth place
Champ. Round 1– Phillip won by fall over Joshua Strother (Davenport West) 0-2 (Fall 1:26),
Quarterfinal– Phillip won by fall over Ty Gravert (Camanche) 5-6 (Fall 1:33),
Semifinal– Wyatt Hass (Davenport West) 8-0 won by fall (Fall 0:56),
Cons. Round 3– Phillip won by fall over Bryce Bauer (Wahlert) 6-6 (Fall 1”05),
3rd Place Match– Miken Wheeler (Anamosa) 12-2 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 4:51 (17-2)).
152— Gavin Benton (6-4), fourth place
Champ. Round 1– Benton won by fall over Jake Jantzi (Davenport Central) 5-7 (Fall 2:56),
Quarterfinal– Benton won by fall over Ilias Louck (North Scott) 9-2 (Fall 3:46),
Semifinal– Brooke Peters (Clinton) 6-3 won by decision (Dec 5-4),
Cons. Round 3– Benton won by major decision over Sam Thines (Maquoketa) 6-11 (MD 15-1),
3rd Place Match– Josiah Schaetzle (Hempstead) 7-3 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-2)).
170— Elijah Terwilleger (7-1), first place
Champ. Round 1– Terwilleger received a bye (Bye),
Quarterfinal– Terwilleger won by fall over Conner Pena (Central DeWitt) 2-3 (Fall 0:53),
Semifinal- Terwilleger won by fall over Jordan Buford (Midland) 5-5 (Fall 2:56),
1st Place Match– Terwilleger won by medical forfeit over Cole Thill (Hempstead) 5-5 (M. For.).
195— Vinny Lima (6-4), fifth place
Round 1– Cayden Miller (Midland) 11-0 won by fall (Fall 1:56),
Round 2– Lima won by fall over Jackson Rheingans (Hempstead) 2-9 (Fall 1:25),
Round 3– Alonzo Duarte (Davenport Central) 7-5) won by decision (Dec 9-8),
Round 4– Cooper Caraway (Normal Community) 11-1 won by forfeit (For.),
Round 5– Chase Crouse (North Scott) 2-3 won by medical forfeit (M. For.).
220— Eduardo Zepeda (1-2)
Champ. Round 1– Jackson McCallister (North Scott) 6-4 won by fall (Fall 1:53),
Cons. Round 1– Zepeda won by decision over Connor Jones (Davenport Central) 2-4 (Dec 11-8),
Cons. Round 2– Hayden DeCook (North Scott) 1-2 won by fall (Fall 3:21).
220— Brendon Benton (5-4), fifth place
Champ. Round 1– Benton received a bye (Bye),
Quarterfinal– Joseph Lewis (Hempstead) 7-3 won by fall (Fall 3:11),
Cons. Round 2– Benton won by fall over Jonathan Denahey (Central DeWitt) 1-3 (Fall 1:28),
Cons. Round 3– Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 11-4 won by fall (Fall 1:53),
5th Place Match– Benton won by fall over Ethan Middendorp (Camanche) 4-8 (Fall 2:54).