The Liberty High varsity wrestlers captured ninth place in team points Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament, hosted by Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
Linn-Mar won the team championship with Iowa City West High taking runner-up.
Elijah Terwilleger and Vinny Lima finished third at 160 and 182 respectively.
Cedar Falls visits Thursday, Feb. 3, for the final dual meet of the season starting at 7 p.m. Liberty travels to City High Saturday, Feb. 12, for the Class 3A District 4 tournament starting at 11 a.m. Bettendorf, Burlington, Fort Madison, City High, Newton, Ottumwa and Pleasant Valley round out the district with the first and second place winners in each weight class advancing to the state traditional tournament, in Des Moines.
MVC Tournament Results for Iowa City Liberty High
106— Christos Panos (11-13), 1.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Kendall Kurtz (City High) 16-22 won by fall (Fall 5:30).
Cons. Round 1– Panos received a bye.
Cons. Round 2– Mason Besler (Dubuque Senior) 10-15 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 4:52 (18-2)).
120— Gabe Frausto (15-6), 5th place, 9.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Frausto received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Frausto won by decision over Ricardo Rios (Waterloo East) 10-23 (Dec 9-2).
Semifinal– Alex Bumba (Prairie) 26-17 won by decision (Dec 5-4).
Cons. Round 3– Jerren Gille (Wahlert) 17-7 won by decision (Dec 8-7).
5th Place Match– Frausto won by decision over Evan Bratten (Hempstead) 19-15 (Dec 8-2).
126— Mason Karam (11-15), 1.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Jonah Hallam (Kennedy) 30-10 won by fall (Fall 3:08).
Cons. Round 1– Karam received a bye.
Cons. Round 2– Brayden Wiles (Cedar Falls) 17-18 won by major decision (MD 13-1).
132— Austin Franklin (18-12), 7th place, 10.5 team points
Champ. Round 1– Franklin won by fall over Zach Fern (City High) 16-11 (Fall 2:38).
Quarterfinal– Kane Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) 30-1 won by fall (Fall 0:52).
Cons. Round 2– Cael Smithhart (Kennedy) 26-15 won by fall (Fall 4:19).
Cons. Round 3– Franklin won by fall over Dominic Frost (Western Dubuque) 6-13 (Fall 0:50).
7th Place Match– Franklin won by tech fall over Trey Dollen (Waterloo West) 24-11 (TF-1.5 3:29 (17-0)).
138— Jaxson Morris (13-13), 4.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Morris won by fall over Casey Kelley (Prairie) 24-19 (Fall 3:46).
Quarterfinal– Jake Mitchell (City High) 24-10 won by fall (Fall 3:20).
Cons. Round 2– Johnny Francois (Western Dubuque) 17-9 won by fall (Fall 5:56).
Cons. Round 3– Diego Mejia Moreno (Wahlert) 17-13 won by decision (Dec 3-2).
145— Jordan Steapp (0-2), 2.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Drew Burds (Western Dubuque) 24-9 won by fall (Fall 0:43).
Cons. Round 1– Steapp received a bye.
Cons. Round 2– Steapp received a bye.
Cons. Round 3– Ian Ostrander (Hempstead) 9-15 won by fall (Fall 2:59).
152— Gavin Benton (21-13), 6th place, 6.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Benton won by decision over Cole Rettenmaier (Hempstead) 15-17 (Dec 6-2).
Quarterfinal– Colin Falck (Kennedy) 29-8 won by fall (Fall 1:41).
Cons. Round 2– Benton won by decision over Erich Rinderknecht (Washington) 18-10 (Dec 11-6).
Cons. Round 3– Trayton Kurimiski (Western Dubuque) 27-12 won by fall (Fall 1:18).
5th Place Match– Grant Boddicker (Linn-Mar) 22-13 won by decision (Dec 5-2).
160— Elijah Terwilleger (27-6), 3rd place, 18.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Terwilleger won by fall over Braden Nystrom (Waterloo West) 5-6 (Fall 1:09).
Quarterfinal– Kael Scranton (IC West) 24-11 won by decision (Dec 6-4).
Cons. Round 2– Terwilleger won by major decision over Nick Smith (Prairie) 24-18 (MD 10-2).
Cons. Round 3– Terwilleger won by decision over Nevin Pins (Western Dubuque) 27-10 (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match– Terwilleger won by fall over Scranton (IC West) (Fall 1:47).
170— Caden Yoerger (7-8), 2.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Yoerger received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Amarreon Sykes (Waterloo West) 23-9 won by decision (Dec 2-0).
Cons. Round 2– TJ Cook (Xavier) 19-12 won by fall (Fall 2:56).
Cons. Round 3– Cole Smith (Prairie) 23-22 won by decision (Dec 8-4).
182— Vinny Lima (25-10), 3rd place, 21.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Lima won by fall over Romen Young (Washington) 9-13 (Fall 1:51).
Quarterfinal– Lima won by fall over James Bouska (Linn-Mar) 12-17 (Fall 2:30).
Semifinal– Alex Koch (Kennedy) 24-3 won by fall (Fall 3:13).
Cons. Round 3– Lima won by major decision over Nick Marker (City High) 16-9 (MD 10-0).
3rd Place Match– Lima won by fall over Lawrence Taylor III (Waterloo East) 27-11 (Fall 0:57).
195— Ethan Armstrong (6-3), 5th place, 14.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Armstrong won by fall over Luke Ernst (IC West) 3-23 (Fall 1:24).
Quarterfinal– Colin Flannagan (Kennedy) 28-4 won by fall (Fall 1:11).
Cons. Round 2– Armstrong won by fall over Antonio Nava (Hempstead) 6-8 (Fall 3:15).
Cons. Round 3– Demaris Henderson (Waterloo East) 17-6 won by fall (Fall 3:07).
5th Place Match– Armstrong won by fall over Collin Velky (Prairie) 14-10 (Fall 0:40).
220— Brendon Benton (13-15), 4.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Benton won by fall over Zachary Novak (Washington) 11-13 (Fall 5:34).
Quarterfinal– Ben Kueter (City High) 29-0 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 1:39 (16-1)).
Cons. Round 2– Asher Smith (Kennedy) 12-15 won by decision (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 3– Dakota Hoffman (Western Dubuque) 31-3 won by fall (Fall 0:49).