EPWORTH — Liberty High’s varsity volleyball team survived an upset bid by Western Dubuque Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the Bobcats’ den by pulling off a 3-1 win to improve to 16-3 on the season.
The Lightning took the first and second sets 25-10 and 25-13 but received a shock as the Bobcats rallied back to win the third set 25-21. Liberty regrouped and took the match with a 25-23 win in the fourth set.
Shelby Kimm produced 21 kills on the night with 18 from Cassidy Hartman. Mariah Rollins had 30 assists, Lilah VanScoyoc made three solo blocks, and Kimm, Carlie Schroeder, and Rollins came up with one ace serve apiece.
Liberty will host its own home invitational tournament Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 9 a.m. with Dike-New Hartford, Iowa City West High, Mount Vernon, Pleasant Valley, and West Des Moines Valley in attendance. The Bolts have split (2-0, and 0-2) with Valley in tournament play this season and lost 1-2 to Dike-New Hartford at Ankeny’s tournament. Liberty defeated Mount Vernon in West High’s Caroline Found Tournament, which will set the stage for some interesting rematches throughout the day.
The Bolts travel to Prairie High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28 for a 7:00 p.m. varsity match and will host West Des Moines Dowling Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 30 with the ninth-graders playing at 4:15 p.m., sophomores and junior varsity at 5:15 p.m., and the varsity firing off at 7 p.m.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union put the Bolts back to No. 1 (Liberty was ranked No.3 the week prior) in Class 5a in their weekly rankings released Thursday, Sept. 16.
Liberty High 3 Western Dubuque 1 (25-10, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23)
Kills — Shelby Kimm 21, Cassidy Hartman 18, Sam Harvey 7, Asta Hildebrand 5, Lilah VanScoyoc 4, Sydney Stratton 2