Griffin Kraft carries the flag as the Liberty High varsity football team takes the field, Sept. 17, in a renewal of the Boats versus Bolts rivalry with Clear Creek Amana. Kraft was a Class 4A, District 3 All-District First Team pick.
Darius Willis-Newell sprints into the endzone for one of his two touchdowns against Mount Pleasant, Oct. 1, for Liberty High Homecoming game. Willis-Newell was a Class 4A, District 3 All-District First Team pick.
Mount Pleasant quarterback Carson Coleman throws the ball before getting clobbered by Christian Barney, Oct. 1, in the Liberty High Homecoming game. Barney was a Class 4A, District 3 All-District First Team pick.
Jacob Adam and fellow Bolts celebrate a safety early in the first quarter of a 5A-4A non-district game against the Linn-Mar Lions, Sept. 3, in Marion. Adam was a Class 4A, District 3 All-District Second Team pick.
NORTH LIBERTY — Nine Liberty High School varsity football players received recognition for efforts as the Class 4A, District 3 All-District teams were announced.
Seniors Max Beckman, Griffin Kraft and Darius Willis-Newell, and juniors Christian Barney and Luke Meyers were named to the First Team.
Beckman made three tackles this season with two solos. Kraft led the Bolts defensively with 61 tackles, including 20 solos and two quarterback sacks, and made 11 receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown. Willis-Newell led the Lightning offensively with 205 carries for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught five passes for 24 yards and made 21 tackles, including 11 solos and 1.5 sacks.
Barney took 15 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns this season, including a 30-yard play. He was second on the team in tackles with 57.5, including 28 solos and 2.5 sacks. Barney made one interception for 28 yards. Meyers recorded seven carries for 29 yards, made one reception for a dozen yards, produced 21.5 tackles with 17 solos, made three interceptions for 19 yards, and returned 22 kicks for 226 yards.
Seniors Jacob Adam and Mason Koller along with juniors Zach Gallagher and Wyatt Williams were named to the Second Team.
Adam made one carry this season for five yards and produced 40 tackles, including 22 solos. He also made two interceptions for 30 yards. Koller produced 39 tackles with 18 solos and one sack. Williams made four receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown and produced 26 tackles with 20 solos. He recovered two fumbles and made three interceptions for 16 yards. Williams also returned two kicks for 30 yards and had one punt return.
Jacob Adam, Max Beckman, Brendon Benton, David Brusegaard, Ja’Quez Hall, Nick Heisdorffer, Mason Koller, Griffin Kraft, Peyton Kurtz, Jaxyn Logan, Luke Meyers, Ben Peterson, Caden Yoerger, Christian Barney, Jacob Cohen, Mason Gardner, Garrett Gregoire, Trey Gregoire, jack Henderson, Tye Hughes, Tanner Knight, Jaxson Morris, Evan Mowatt, Ben O’Connor, Hayden Saul, Amari Thigpen and Wyatt Williams were named to the Academic All-District Team.
Liberty finished the season at 3-6 under first year Head Coach James Harris.