DUBUQUE – The Liberty High varsity softball team improved to 10-3 on the season with 9-2 win over the Dubuque Senior Rams Wednesday, June 9, in Dubuque.
The Lightning trailed the Rams, 1-0, after the first inning but took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Senior tied the game, 2-2, in the third but the rest of the contest belonged to the Bolts with one run scored in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Mischa Reiners led at bat with three hits, including one double, while Kennedy Daugherty, Kinsley Robertson, Kylie Hamers, Brynlee Slockett and Raquel Trolliet put up two hits apiece, with a pair of doubles for Daugherty. Kara Maiers went the distance in the circle giving up five hits, two earned runs, walking two and striking out 11.
The evening was scheduled to be a doubleheader, however the nightcap was postponed to a date, time and location to be determined.
Liberty High 9, Dubuque Senior 2
Hits— Mischa Reiners 3, Kennedy Daugherty 2, Kinsley Robertson 2, Kylie Hamers 2, Brynlee Slockett 2, Raquel Trolliet 2, Eva Stewart 1.
Singles— Reiners 2, Robertson 1, Hamers 1, Slockett 1, Trolliet 1, Stewart 1.
Doubles— Daugherty 2, Reiners 1, Robertson 1, Hamers 1, Slockett 1, Trolliet 1.
Runs—Slockett 2, Reiners 1, Haley Schroeder 1, Daugherty 1, Hamers 1, Trolliet 1, Stewart 1, Malory Jones 1.
RBI— Reiners 2, Trolliet 2, Daugherty 1, Robertson 1, Slockett 1, Stewart 1.
Pitching— Kara Maiers 7 IP, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts.