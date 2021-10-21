CEDAR FALLS — Liberty High’s cross country runners stretched their legs Thursday, Oct. 14 in the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Valley Division Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls.
Liberty’s junior varsity (JV) girls took second in team points with 67 behind champion City High (15) after the Little Hawks took spots one through seven at the finish line. Sophie Faga led the Lightning with a ninth-place finish in 23:25.27. The JV boys were third in points with 67 behind champion City High (20) and runner up Cedar Falls (62). Jack Abel led Liberty with a seventh-place finish in 18:13.24.
The varsity girls were fourth in points with 94 behind champion Prairie High School (54), runner up Linn-Mar (68), and City High (73). Ashlyn Keeney won the race with a time of 18:39.80 while Cori Mac was seventh in 19:51.79. The varsity boys were fifth with 110 points behind champion City High (33), Cedar Falls (50), Prairie, (97), and Linn-Mar (107). Christian Montover led the way for the Bolts with a 14th-place finish in 17:12.31. Liberty’s freshmen and sophomores squad took fifth place with 137 points behind champion Cedar Falls (25), Prairie (78), City High (84), and Linn-Mar (88). Maddux Johnson was the first Bolt across the finish line with a 17th-place finish in 19:25.78.
The State Qualifier Meet was held on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and the 2021 State Meet is set for Friday, Oct. 29 at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
MVC Divisional Meet results for Liberty High
Boys 9th/10th 5,000-meter run
Team scores — 1, Cedar Falls, 25, 1:33:18. 2, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, 78, 1:36:50. 3, Iowa City, City High, 84, 1:37:24. 4, Linn-Mar, 88, 1:37:23. 5, Liberty High School, 137, 1:39:53. 6, Cedar Rapids Washington, 151, 1:42:02. 7, Dubuque Wahlert, 159, 1:40:57. 8, Western Dubuque, Epworth, 241, 1:53:25
Individual results — 17, Maddux Johnson, 19:25.78. 21, Thomas Fowler, 19:34.66. 31, Braxton Klein, 20:00.36. 43, Needal Arbid, 20:24.35. 44, Will Thompson, 20:37.31. 65. Hayden Johnson, 20:54.60. 77, Ryan McDermott, 21:31.55. 80, Gavin Nelson, 21:36.23. 85, Peter Strathman, 21:41.60. 90, Ben Kaczka, 21:50.22. 97, Evan Pavolvec, 22:22.36. 107, Cole Kerns, 23:12.77. 112, Adam Schultz, 23:20.14. 114, Micah Rees, 23:22.99. 123, Riley Dorman, 24:07.50. 138, Tommy Rogers, 28:43.55
Girls varsity 5,000-meter run
Team scores — 1, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, 54, 1:40:52. 2, Linn-Mar, 68, 1:42:00. 3, Iowa City, City High, 73, 1:42:38. 4, Liberty High School, 94, 1:43:23. 5, Western Dubuque, Epworth, 97, 1:44:16. 6, Cedar Falls, 141, 1:47:43. 7, Dubuque Wahlert, 145, 1:47:54
Individual results — 1, Ashlyn Keeney, 18:39.80. 7, Cori Mac, 19:51.79. 23, Hannah Ramsey, 21:25.36. 26, Madelyn Johnson, 21:25.99. 36, Malia Taylor, 21:59.27. 41, Grace Ceynar, 22:12.95. 44, Sam Estrada, 22:39.02. 50, Brie Klein, 23:18.82. 51, Clara Welch, 23:22.44. 61, Carly Sulwer, 24:28.87
Boys varsity 5,000-meter run
Team scores — 1, Iowa City, City High, 33, 1:23:13. 2, Cedar Falls, 50, 1:24:21. 3, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, 97, 1:27:08. 4, Linn-Mar, 107, 1:27:23. 5, Liberty High School, 110, 1:28:04. 6, Western Dubuque, Epworth, 138, 1:30:02. 7, Cedar Rapids Washington, 212, 1:38:37
Individual results — 14, Christian Montover, 17:12.31. 21, Logan Nelson, 17:32.33. 23, Gavin Keeney, 17:35.82. 26, Aidan Decker, 17:40.6835, Jordan Robinson, 18:02.02. 37, Noah Gregoire, 18:05.95. 41, Ethan Bartachek, 18:10.69. 49, Jonathan Kamba Kaleka, 18:42.96
Girls junior varsity 5,000-meter run
Team scores — 1, Iowa City, City High, 15, 1:51:09. 2, Liberty High School, 67, 2:03:03. 3, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, 79, 2:06:29. 4, Cedar Falls, 103, 2:10:08. 5, Linn-Mar, 115, 2:12:03. 6, Western Dubuque, Epworth, 154, 2:20:41
Individual results — 9, Sophie Faga, 23:25.27. 11, Aubrey Meyer, 24:16.58. 12, Elaina McDonald, 24:17.40. 21, Avery Riehl, 25:20.03. 23, Sophia Doorn, 25:42.88. 37, Jenna Uden, 27:25.04. 56, Macy Kazmierczak, 30:48.68
Boys junior varsity 5,000-meter run
Team results — 1, Iowa City, City High, 20, 1:30:29. 2, Cedar Falls, 62, 1:32:47. 3, Liberty High School, 67, 1:33:18. 4, Linn-Mar, 105, 1:35:57. 5, Prairie, Cedar Rapids, 135, 1:38:10. 6, Western Dubuque, Epworth, 181, 1:44:23. 7, Cedar Rapids Washington, 222, 1:59.44
Individual results — 7, Jack Abel, 18:13.24. 11, Cal Henk, 18:32.47. 15, Maxwell Thompson, 18:47.55. 16, Andrew Kaczka, 18:49.02. 18, Boden Bisgard, 18:54.92. 23, Nathan Kinzer, 19:06.27. 24, Tommy Le, 19:10.99. 25, Tyson Baker, 19:15.83. 26, Luke Gage, 19:15.94. 43, Timothy Welch, 20:04.80. 53, Jack Anderson, 20:13.33. 54, Andrew Cargin, 20:14.09. 55, Jaden Frantz, 20:16.99.62, Carter Gage, 20:41.02. 78, Damien Garrett, 21:32.71. 82, Ethan Long, 21:45.97.