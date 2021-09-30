MINNEAPOLLIS, Minn.— The Liberty High varsity cross country runners competed Friday, Sept. 24, in the University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational, at the Les Bolstad Cross Country Course.
Ashlyn Keeney led the Lightning with a seventh place finish, out of 397 runners on the field, with a time of 18:46.9. The Lightning finished 28th in team points out of the 45 teams represented, including Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) foe Linn-Mar (18th in team points).
Aiden Decker led the Liberty boys with a 70th place finish, out of 446 runners, with a time of 17:26.1. The Lightning were 26th in team points out of the 47 teams present which included 10th place Iowa City, City High and 36th place Linn-Mar.
The Bolts run in City High’s invitational on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex, starting at 4:15 p.m. and travel to Wartburg College, in Waverly, on Saturday, Oct. 2. Liberty visits Birdsall Park, in Cedar Falls, on Thursday, Oct. 14, for the MVC Divisional Meet, starting at 4 p.m.
University of Minnesota’s Roy Griak Invitational, Friday, Sept. 24:
Girl’s Gold 5k
Team scores— 1, Olathe West, 172, 98:47.8. 2, Middleton, 178, 97:49.7. 3, St. Paul Highland Park, 185, 98:55.7. 4, Naperville North, 193, 99:27.8. 5, Yorkville, 233, 99:57.5. 6, Wayzata, 252, 100:23.7. 7, Edina, 254, 100:40.0. 8, Farmington, 287, 101:22.6. 9, St. Michael-Albertville, 300, 99:51.9. 10, Olathe North, 355, 100:27.5. 11, O’Gorman, 365, 101:16.8. 12, Valley West Des Moines, 370, 101:23.0. 13, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 372, 101:50.6. 14, Johnston, 390, 102:12.8. 15, Lakeville South, 453, 103:44.7. 16, Batavia, 103:44.7. 17, Shorewood, 533, 104:34.7. 18, Linn-Mar, 566, 105:32.7. 19, Rochester Century, 586, 105:40.0. 20, Maple Grove, 599, 105:46.3. 21, Forrest Lake, 599, 105:08.9. 22, Chanhassen, 648, 105:35.4. 23, Staples-Motley, 654, 106:38.6. 24, Shawnee Mission North, 679, 106:58.3. 25, Ballard, 699, 106:47.6. 26, West Fargo, 701, 107:18.5. 27, Hudson, 730, 107:01.8. 28, Liberty High School, 781, 107:41.6. 29, Ryle, 784, 108:14.1. 30, Davies, 800, 108:30.6. 31, Minneapolis Washburn, 811, 108:45.6. 32, Siegel, 821, 108:08.6. 33, Two Rivers, 828, 108:55.1. 34, Rosemount, 846, 109:04.3. 35, Minneapolis Southwest, 853, 109:12.8. 36, Mankato East, 109:31.3. 37, Blue Valley Southwest, 911, 109:46.9. 38, Norwalk Community, 922, 110:06.8. 39, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 965, 111:19.0. 40, West Fargo Sheyenne, 1155, 113:43.8. 41, Wausau West, 1163, 113:18.5. 42, Sioux City North, 1273, 120:56.4. 44, Des Moines Christian, 1329, 116:37.7. 45, 1510, Hill-Murray, 129:20.7.
Individual results— 7, Ashlyn Keeney, 18:46.9. 93, Cori Mac, 20:50.5. 213, Hannah Ramsey, 22:11.9. 277, Malia Taylor, 22:55.3. 280, Madelyn Johnson, 22:57.0. 308, Grace Ceynar, 23:11.0. 341. Brie Klein, 23:50.5. 353, Sam Estrada, 24:02.2. 357, Carly Sulwer, 24:06.5. 379, Elizabeth Jaeger, 24:27.4.
Boy’s Gold 5k
Team scores— 1, Sioux City North, 158, 84:01.1. 2, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic, 165, 85:10.1. 3, Wayzata, 232, 86:21.9. 4, Siegel, 281, 86:18.6. 5, Rosemount, 294, 86:52.5. St. Paul Highland Park, 324, 87:06.6. 7, Edina, 326, 87:08.7. 8, Onalaska, 334, 86:38.6. 9, Blue Valley Southwest, 337, 87:04.6. 10, Iowa City — City High, 342, 86:48.5. 11, Johnston, 365, 87:22.2. 12, Lakeville North, 379, 87:06.3. 13, Minneapolis Southwest, 381, 86:04.8. 14, Minnetonka, 402, 86:51.9. 15, Norwalk Community, 448, 88:04.8. 16, Shawnee Mission North, 487, 87:22.8. 17, Middleton, 524, 88:10.1. 18, Minneapolis Washburn, 591, 89:12.0. 19, Yorkville, 591, 89:15.3. 20, Lakeville South, 604, 89:34.0. 21, Owatonna, 627, 89:46.9. 22, Davies, 646, 89:56.0. 23, Chicago (Latin), 667, 89:24.9. 24, Mankato East, 697, 90:13.6. 25, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 700, 90:12.6. 26, Liberty High School, 708, 90:24.2. 27, Olathe West, 716, 90:05.1. 28, Nova Classical Academy, 724, 89:57.2. 29, Maple Grove, 738, 90:41.1. 30, West Fargo Sheyenne, 753, 90:22.7. 31, Valley West Des Moines, 792, 91:10.2. 32, Forrest Lake, 825, 90:52.5. 33, Des Moines Christian, 857, 91:48.7. 34, Two Rivers, 863, 91:45.1. 35, St. Paul Central, 902, 92:02.0. 36, Linn-Mar, 917, 92:15.5. 37. Chanhassen, 956, 92:33.3. 38, St. Michael-Albertville, 960, 92:36.3. 39, Breck School, 961, 96:14.4. 40, Des Moines Roosevelt, 981, 92:52.5. 41, Hudson, 990, 92:51.6. 42, Staples-Motley, 1060, 94:25.9. 43, West Fargo 1095, 93:46.5. 44, Northwestern, 1302, 96:53.0. 45, Wausau East, 1352, 98:42.3. 46, Wausau West, 1388, 98:26.8. 47, Hill-Murray, 1571, 105:47.6.
Individual results— 70, Aiden Decker, 17:26.1. 98, Christian Montover, 17:37.9. 152, Gavin Keeney, 18:04.8. 186, Logan Nelson, 18:20.8. 269, Jordan Robinson, 18:54.6. 273, Ethan Keeney, 18:56.0. 277, Tyson Baker, 18:58.6. 302, Jack Abel, 19:07.7. 351, Jonathan Kamba Kaleka, 19:31.9. 401, Boden Bisgard, 20:17.2.