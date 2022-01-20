SOLON— The Liberty High wrestlers took seventh place in a 14-team field, Jan. 15, in Solon’s Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational. Waverly-Shell Rock won the day, North Scott took runner up and the host Spartans were fifth.
Gavin Benton (152) was Liberty’s highest-placed wrestler at second, Gabe Avalos (120) and Elijah Terwilliger (160) were third.
Team Scores— 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 324.0. 2, North Scott 207.0. 3, Lisbon 184.5. 4, West Liberty 129.5. 5, Solon 115.0. 6, Dike-New Hartford 97.0. 7, Iowa City, Liberty 91.0. 8, Center Point-Urbana 82.0. 9, West Branch 70.0. 10, Durant 64.0. 11, Clear Creek-Amana 54.0. 12, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 43.0. 13, Iowa Valley 40.0. 14, North Cedar 9.0
Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational Results for Liberty High
106— Christos Panos (5-12), 8th place
Champ. Round 1– Panos won by fall over Tyson Wheeler (Solon) 4-13 (Fall 1:05).
Quarterfinal– Colin Cassady (West Liberty) 30-4 won by fall (Fall 1:15).
Cons. Round 2– Timmy Hosier (West Branch) 13-12 won by fall (Fall 3:27).
Cons. Round 3– Panos received a bye.
7th Place Match– Joshua Peel (Durant) 12-18 won by decision (Dec 10-3).
120— Gabe Avalos (10-4), 3rd place
Champ. Round 1– Avalos received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Avalos won by fall over Lawson Sinnwell (Solon) 25-13 (Fall 5:00).
Semifinal– Trace Gephart (North Scott) 28-4 won by fall (Fall 5:29).
Cons. Round 3– Avalos won by fall over Jake Reicks (Dike-New Hartford) 16-7 (Fall 3:06).
3rd Place Match– Avalos won by fall over Hunter Kegley (Prairie) 8-6 (Fall 1:09).
126— Mason Karam (9-10)
Champ. Round 1– Ryker Dengler (West Liberty) 16-21 won by fall (Fall 3:09).
Cons. Round 1– Karam received a bye.
Cons. Round 2– Jay Halverson (CCA) 3-2 won by decision (Dec 9-6).
132— Tien Pham (4-6), 6th place
Champ. Round 1– Pham received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Wyatt Cole (Durant) 18-15 won by fall (Fall 1:53).
Cons. Round 2– Pham won by fall over Bryson Garcia (West Liberty) 11-24 (Fall 3:54).
Cons. Round 3– Cael Straley (North Scott) 20-15 won by fall (Fall 2:51).
5th Place Match– Reece Lerch (Prairie) won by fall (Fall 2:49).
145— Philipp Jackson (12-11)
Champ. Round 1– Jackson won by fall over Kenny Salemi (Durant) 10-19 (Fall 1:22).
Quarterfinal– Joshua Zeman (West Liberty) 23-7 won by fall (Fall 3:43).
Cons. Round 2– Pierce Kienitz (Iowa Valley) 18-15 won by fall (1:41).
Cons. Round 3– Benjamin Haughey (CCA) 14-10 won by fall (Fall 1:02).
152— Gavin Benton (15-8), 2nd place
Champ. Round 1– Benton received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Benton won by fall over Samuel Schneider (CCA) 10-20 (Fall 5:29).
Semifinal– Benton won by fall over Kadyn Kraklio (Durant) 15-8 (Fall 5:34).
1st Place Match– Cayden Langreck (Waverly-Shell Rock) 4-0 won by fall (Fall 2:48).
160— Elijah Terwilleger (16-15), 3rd place
Champ. Round 1– Terwilleger received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Terwilleger won by fall over Colton Hudepohl (Iowa Valley) 16-13 (Fall 3:22).
Semifinal– Robert Poyner (Waverly-Shell Rock) 18-10 won by decision (Dec 8-5)
Cons. Round 3– Terwilleger won by fall over Fischer Harrison (Solon) 2-4 (Fall 2:57).
3rd Place Match– Terwilleger won by fall over Jace Tippet (North Scott) 6-3 (Fall 1:01)
182— Caden Yoerger (7-8)
Champ. Round 1– Yoerger received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Tyler Gast (Waverly-Shell Rock) 9-10 won by decision (Dec 3-1).
Cons. Round 2– Zander Wedemeier (Waverly-Shell Rock) 3-4 won by decision (Dec 3-2).
Cons. Round 3– Ryan Campbell (North Scott) 14-19 won by decision (Dec 7-1).
195— Vinny Lima (16-8), 6th place
Champ. Round 1– Lima received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Jamien Moore (Lisbon) 22-7 won by fall (Fall 3:08).
Cons. Round 2– Lima won by major decision over Cooper Lindaman (CPU) 15-13 (MD 16-3).
Cons. Round 3– Jahsiah Galvan (West Liberty) 25-5 won by major decision (MD 16-3).
5th Place Match– Zach Adelmund (Dike-New Hartford) 22-4 won by major decision (MD 13-5).
220— Brendon Benton (12-11), 7th place
Champ. Round 1– Braydon Hoffman (Solon) 9-10 won by fall (Fall 4:44).
Cons. Round 1– Benton received a bye.
Cons. Round 2– Benton won by fall over Tyler Steines (CCA) 9-21 (Fall 1:01).
Cons. Round 3– Benton won by fall over Garrett Hoyt (Iowa Valley) 14-12 (Fall 3:03).
7th Place Match– Benton won by decision over Hoffman (Solon) (Dec 10-7).