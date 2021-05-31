ELDRIDGE– The Liberty High varsity baseball team improved to 2-1 with a 15-8 non-conference win over the North Scott Lancers Wednesday, May 26, in Eldridge.
A 1-1 first-inning tie was broken with two Liberty runs in the top of the second, and the lead was extended with a run in the third. The Lancers answered with one run in the bottom of the third, and another in the fourth to keep the Lightning within reach. A Bolt scored in the fifth, however the Lancers plated four runners in the bottom half of the inning to take a 7-5 lead. Coach Tom Cronk’s boys responded to the threat with an eight-run barrage in the sixth, held the Lancers to one run in the bottom half, and put up two runs in the seventh to seal the win.
Liberty’s 12 hits included two each from Cody Schroeder, Jack Funke and Ian Gates with a double apiece from Schroeder and Gates, and a home run each for Keian Secrist and Boyd Skelley. Hayden Vickroy was awarded the win with 4.1 innings on the mound. Vickroy gave up four hits and seven runs, four earned, walked two and struck out one.
Cedar Rapids Prairie visits the Lightning for a doubleheader on Friday, June 4, starting at 5 p.m. On Monday, June 7, Liberty travels to Mercer Park, in Iowa City, to face rival City High in a junior varsity/varsity pairing in the first half of a two-day doubleheader. The varsity contest is scheduled to start around 7 p.m. The Little Hawks visit Liberty on Tuesday, June 8, for the second half with the varsity taking the diamond around 7 p.m.
Liberty High 15, North Scott 8
Hits— Cody Schroeder 2, Jack Funke 2, Ian Gates 2, Brody Fishman 1, Keian Secrist 1, TJ Kimm 1, Zack Anderson 1, Noah Kirk 1, Boyd Skelley 1.
Singles— Kimm 1, Vickroy 1, Gates 1.
Homeruns— Secrist 1, Kimm 1.
Runs— Luke Meyers 3, Secrist 2, Kirk 2, Skelley 2, Fishman 1, Secrist 1, Jack Funke 1, Gates 1, Garret Roggy 1, Evan Chandler 1.
RBI— Kirk 2, Skelley 2, Gates 2, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Anderson 1, Roggy 1.
Pitching— Vickroy (W) 4.1 IP, 4 hits, 7 runs (4 earned), 2 walks, 1 strike out. Shane Alberts 1.2 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Luke Bollier 1.0 IP, 2 walks, 1 strike out.