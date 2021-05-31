RIVERDALE– The varsity boys’ soccer season ended for the Liberty High Lightning Monday, May 24, in a Class 3A Substate 7 semifinal match against the Pleasant Valley Spartans, at Pleasant Valley High School. The Spartans scored twice in the first half and kept the Bolts at bay for the 2-0 win to advance to the substate final with a 16-3 record.
Liberty finished the season with a 9-8 record, including a 4-3 win over Linn-Mar, and a 5-3 win over rival Iowa City, City High. The Lightning lose seniors Jacob Ganoe, Hayden Thompson, Mardoche Ntonku, Josmar Nzandu, Cameron McKnight and Chris Nair to graduation.