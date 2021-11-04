CEDAR RAPIDS — “Maybe this is the year,” said an optimistic and hopeful Randy Dolson, co-coach of Liberty High’s varsity volleyball program after the Lightning scorched Muscatine’s Muskies 3-0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-11) in a Class 5A Regional final match Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Liberty High.
Cassidy Hartman led the Lightning with ten kills, Gracie Hennings and Shelby Kimm produced five apiece with three each from Asta Hildebrand, Sam Harvey, Nessa Hardaway, and Lilah VanScoyoc. Ava Meyer, Katie Tippet, and Chante Hardaway had one kill apiece. Kimm and Carlie Schroeder had three ace serves apiece with two from Gabbie Schroeder, who led in digs with 13. Mariah Rollins produced 14 assists with 13 from Hildebrand.
“We’ve put in a lot of work, we came up just a little short last year (Liberty fell 3-1 to Ankeny in last year’s 5A Championship match), but it was a great experience and I think that experience can help us,” said Dolson. “We’re not gonna count anything before we get there, we’re just gonna keep on working and you know, hopefully we’ll get a good draw that first round, get our feet wet, and away we’ll go.” Despite some injuries and a battle with the flu, the Lightning dominated the season with a 7-0 record in the Mississippi Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) and finished the regular season at 32-4. “I could say it was coaching,” Dolson said with a laugh, “maybe a little bit, but when you’ve got talented kids and a good coaching staff…I mean, it’s a fun group to work with and you can’t do it without good players. It comes down to that. When kids put in the work, believe in what you’re trying to do as a team, come together as a team and be selfless…put the team first, good things can happen.”
The win advanced the Bolts to their third-consecutive Class 5A State Tournament appearance, which opened on Monday, Nov. 1 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly the US Cellular Center) in Cedar Rapids.
Liberty entered the tourney with a 34-4 record and the No.1-seed and faced No.8 Johnston (27-11) in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately for Liberty, the Dragons were unable to be slayed, and the Bolts fell 3-2. Johnston took the first set 25-21 (after Liberty battled back from a deep deficit), but the Lightning flashed back for 25-17 and 25-17 wins in the second and third sets for a 2-1 lead. The Dragons tied the match with a 26-24 fourth set victory before winning the fifth set 16-14.
Hartman led all with 32 kills and hit her 1000th career kill in the process. Kimm produced 14 kills as well with eight from VanScoyoc, and five from Harvey. Rollins made 31 assists with 26 from Hildebrand. Kimm, Hildebrand, and Gabbie Schroeder made two ace serves apiece, and Chante Hardaway had Liberty’s only solo block on the day.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27 the MVC released its 2021 All-Division Volleyball Selections. Hartman was named the Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year with Dolson, co-coach Allie Kelly, and their staff picking up division Coach of the Year honors. Hartman and Kimm were unanimous First Team picks, and Gabbie Schroeder was also named to the First Team.
Hartman produced a team high 392 kills with 258 kills and 49 ace serves from Kimm. Schroeder made 49 assists and a team high 451 digs along with 27 ace serves.
Harvey, Rollins, and Hildebrand were named to the Second Team with 156 kills from Harvey, 578 assists from Rollins, and 403 assists from Hildebrand. VanScoyoc and Carlie Schroeder earned Honorable Mention with VanScoyoc producing 129 kills and a dozen solo blocks, while Schroeder made 14 ace serves.
Liberty High 3 Muscatine 0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-11)
Kills — Cassidy Hartman 10, Gracie Hennings 5, Shelby Kimm 5, Asta Hildebrand 3, Sam Harvey 3, Nessa Hardaway 3, Lilah VanScoyoc 3, Ava Meyer 1, Katie Tippet 1, Chante Hardaway 1
Assists — Mariah Rollins 14, Hildebrand 13, Gabbie Schroeder 4, Kimm 1, Abby Stapleton 1
Solo blocks — VanScoyoc 2, Hildebrand 1, Hartman 1
Block assists — Hildebrand 1, Harvey 1, C. Hardaway 1, Hartman 1
Dig — G. Schroeder 13, Kimm 11, Hildebrand 6, Hartman 6, Rollins 6, Stapleton 3, Harvey 3, Olivia Davenport 3, Carlie Schroeder 2, Tippet 1
Ace serves — Kimm 3, C. Schroeder 3, G. Schroeder 2, Hartman 2, Rollins 1, Davenport 1
Johnston 3 Liberty High 2 (25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 16-14)
Kills — Cassidy Hartman 32, Shelby Kimm 14, Lilah VanScoyoc 8, Sam Harvey 5, Chante Hardaway 4, Mariah Rollins 3
Assists — Rollins 31, Asta Hildebrand 26, Gabbie Schroeder 4, Carlie Schroeder 1
Solo blocks — Hardaway 1
Block assists — Hildebrand 1, Harvey 1, Hardaway 1, VanScoyoc 1
Dig — G. Schroeder 21, Kimm 17, Rollins 14, Hildebrand 8, Hartman 6, C. Schroeder 3
Ace serves — Kimm 2, Hildebrand 2, G. Schroeder 2, Hartman 1