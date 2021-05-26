NORTH LIBERTY– Liberty High’s varsity boys survived a Class 3A substate first-round soccer match against Davenport North Thursday, May 20, with a 2-1 win.
Hayden Saul, a sophomore, fired a header into the Wildcats’ goal in the 13th minute for a 1-0 lead while freshman Quinn Cleary scored in the 29th minute when his kick was fumbled by the Wildcats’ keeper for a 2-0 advantage. North scored eight minutes before halftime to make it 2-1, but Liberty’s defense repelled the Wildcats’ threats for the victory.
The win ended North’s season at 7-9 while the Lightning improved to 9-7 and advanced to a Substate 7 semifinal match against Pleasant Valley (15-3) on Monday, May 24, at Pleasant Valley. Rival City High took on Davenport Central on May 24 as well after Central shut out Burlington 8-0 in their first-round contest. The semifinal winners met on Wednesday, May 26, in the substate final at Pleasant Valley for advancement to the 2021 state tournament Tuesday, June 1, Thursday, June 3, and Saturday, June 5, at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Liberty High 2, Davenport North 1
Goals — Quinn Cleary 1, Hayden Saul 1
Shots — Cleary 5, Wasso Sweedi 3, Flori Gembo Motshalindo 3, Mardoche Ntonku 3, Joslin Gembo 2, Amah Ajavon 2, Jaxyn Logan 1, H. Saul 1, Cooper Saul 1
Shot on goal — Cleary 3, Ntonku 3, Gembo 2, Gembo Motshalindo 2, Ajavon 1, H. Saul 1, C. Saul 1
Assists — Gembo Motshalindo 1
Goals allowed — Logan 1
Saves — Logan 5