NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity softball team improved to 14-5 on the season sweeping the visiting Cedar Rapids Prairie Hawks off the diamond Tuesday, June 15, 3-2 and 3-2.
The opener went nine innings, ended by a Kennedy Daugherty two-RBI double. Prairie threatened in the top of the first inning but a key strike out by Kara Maiers held the visitors scoreless. The Hawks scored one run in the top of the fourth and held the 1-0 lead until the bottom of the seventh, when Daugherty smacked a stand up double and was driven home by Kinsley Robertson. In the ninth, Prairie plated one runner but Ashlyn Geasland doubled and was joined on base by Haley “Kiki” Schroeder. Daugherty’s double brought them home for a sudden death win.
Maiers went the distance in the circle, giving up five hits and two runs- one earned, walking three and racking up a dozen strikeouts.
Prairie opened up the nightcap with two runs in the top of the first, then were held scoreless through the remainder of the contest. The Bolts, led by Robertson’s three hits, scored three runs in the bottom of the third as Geasland, Schroeder and Daughtery crossed the plate. Robertson pitched all seven innings, giving up four hits and two runs, walking one and striking out seven.
Liberty travels to Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, June 25, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader and entertain Western Dubuque, Epworth on Tuesday, June 29, for a 5:30 p.m. another double dip.
- Liberty High 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2
Hits— Kennedy Daugherty 2, Mischa Reiners 1, Ashlyn Geasland 1, Kinsley Robertson 1, Raquel Trolliet 1, Olivia Davenport 1.
Singles— Reiners 1, Robertson 1, Trolliet 1, Davenport 1.
Doubles— Daugherty 2, Geasland 1.
Runs—Geasland 1, Haley Schroeder 1, Daugherty 1.
RBI— Daugherty 2, Robertson 1.
Pitching— Kara Maiers 9 IP, 5 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 3 walks, 12 strikeouts.
- Liberty High 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2
Hits— Kinsley Robertson 3, Halleigh Smith 1, Kennedy Daugherty 1, Olivia Davenport 1, Raquel Trolliet 1, Brynlee Slockett 1.
Singles— Robertson 3, Smith 1, Davenport 1, Trolliet 1.
Doubles— Daugherty 1.
Triples— Slockett 1.
Runs—Smith 1, Daugherty 1, Slockett 1.
RBI— Smith 1, Daugherty 1, Robertson 1.
Pitching— Robertson 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts.