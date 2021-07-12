NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity baseball team picked up a late season confidence boost sweeping rival Iowa City West High, in a home doubleheader, Thursday, July 8. The Lightning took game one, 6-3, and won the nightcap, 3-1, to improve to 22-11-1 on the season.
The Trojans dropped to 20-14.
West plated three runners in the top of the second inning of game one for an early 3-0 lead, but the Bolts put four runners across the plate in the bottom of the third and two in the sixth for the win. Cody Schroeder and Luke Meyers produced two hits apiece to lead Liberty with one double from Schroeder and two RBIs from Meyers. Ethan O’Donnell took the win, going the distance on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs. He walked one and issued eight strikeouts.
Liberty jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second inning of the nightcap, but the Trojans scored one run in the third. A Bolt was plated in the fifth, making it 3-1. Hayden Vickroy led with two hits, Jack Turgasen drove in two runs and Boyd Skelley took the win after five innings on the bump, giving up four hits, one unearned run, walking three and dispensing five strikeouts.
Liberty High 6, Iowa City West High 3
Hits— Cody Schroeder 2, Luke Meyers 2, Brody Fishman 1, Keian Secrist 1, Jack Funke 1, TJ Kimm 1.
Singles— Meyers 2, Fishman 1, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Kimm 1, Schroeder 1.
Doubles— Schroeder 1.
RBI— Meyers 2, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Kimm 1, Noah Kirk 1.
Runs— Fishman 1, Secrist 1, Funke 1, Schroeder 1, Garret Roggy 1, Meyers 1.
Pitching— Ethan O’Donnell (W) 7.0 IP, 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts.
Liberty High 3, Iowa City West High 1
Hits— Hayden Vickroy 2, Jack Funke 1, Jack Turgasen 1, Luke Meyers 1.
Singles— Vickroy 2, Funke 1, Turgasen 1, Meyers 1.
RBI— Turgasen 2.
Runs— Cody Schroeder 1, Vickroy 1, Meyers 1.
Pitching— Boyd Skelley (W) 5.1 IP, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. Schroeder 1.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts. Vickroy 0.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout.