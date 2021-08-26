NORTH LIBERTY — The 2021 varsity football season brings a new district in Class 4A, and a new head coach to the Liberty High School Lightning. Jeff Gordon, the man who founded Liberty’s program with a group of Iowa City West High freshmen (who were to attend Liberty upon its completion) dubbed the “Original Bolts,” or “O-Bolts” resigned earlier this year to spend more time with his family.
Enter James Harris. Harris, a Washington, Iowa native, 2002 graduate of Washington High School, and has coached the Demons since 2012 with six years as an assistant and three as the Head Coach with a 21-7 record. Harris guided Washington to two Class 3A playoff appearances and led the team to a perfect record in the regular, but shorter, season last year including wins over Bettendorf and the Solon Spartans. Harris also picked up two wins against Liberty (35-19 in 2018 and 38-31 in 2019) High.
“The woman of my dreams lives up here, and I just thought I’d put my name in…I was super happy at Washington, but this is a heck of an opportunity, so I just gave it a swing,” Harris said about why he applied for the position. “Its an opportunity to write your own history here with a brand-new school trying to develop its own culture and make something special. We’ve got tremendous facilities, it’s just an outstanding community up here, there’s just so much going on it seems like a destination place, to me.” Growing up in small town Iowa, Harris said going to Iowa City “was always a cool deal. It seems ‘big city’ to me, and it just seems elite. When I was a kid City High and West High were big dogs all the time, and there’s a tremendous football history here, a football culture, you’re right next to the University of Iowa, which is special.”
Harris inherits a seasoned line up of returning starters and letter winners with ten seniors and two juniors.
Returning seniors include Griffin Kraft, Darius Newell-Willis, Max Beckman, Emerson Bennett, Luke Meyers, Jacob Adam, James McKinney, Caden Yoerger, Peyton Kurtz, and Gage Gingerich. Kraft is a 6’3” 197-pound linebacker with 50 tackles last season including 36 solos. Newell-Willis is a 5/8” 170-lb. running back/linebacker with 65 carries for 234 yards last season. Newell-Willis also made 33 tackles including a pair of sacks. Beckman is 6’3” 231-lb. center, Bennett is a 5/7” 165-pound kicker who went 8/8 in point-after kicks last year, and Meyers is a 5’10” 175-lb. defensive back with 27 tackles and one interception. Adam is a 5’7” 175-lb. linebacker/running back with 41 tackles last season. McKinney is a 6’1” wide receiver who kept busy last year with 130 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving.
Yoerger is a 6’1” 185-lb defensive lineman, Kurtz is a 6’5” 262-lb. offensive lineman, and Gingerich is a 5’9” 180-lb. linebacker.
Juniors Tye Hughes and Anthony Peoples are back as well with Hughes a 6’1” 175-lb. quarterback who completed 17 of 39 attempts for 188 yards while Peoples is a defensive lineman with six solo tackles last year.
Seniors Ja’Quez Hall (wide receiver) and Jaxyn Logan (defensive lineman/punter) join the varsity ranks with juniors Carter Webb (offensive lineman), Zach Gallagher (offensive lineman), Christian Barney (linebacker), Wyatt Williams (cornerback/wide receiver), Amari Thigpen (wide receiver/cornerback), Ethan Neels (defensive lineman), Garrett Gregoire (wide receiver), Trey Gregoire (wide receiver), and Ben O’Connor (wide receiver).
“Relationships take time to build,” said Harris. “I’ve tried to put in the effort, as best I can, to connect with my coaching staff and players. Not enough hours in the day, but a work in progress. The big question is how we all come together.”
The Bolts will have plenty of bonding time as they gear up to take on rival City High in the new (as of last year) “Battle for Zeus- “a traveling trophy. Also, friendly rival Clear Creek Amana (CCA), now a 4A program as well, visits Liberty High this year. Harris and CCA Coach Matt Haddy have talked about possibly creating a traveling trophy for this rivalry as well. “New coaches at each program so these (non-district) games should bring a lot of excitement to the area,” said Harris.
With the creation of a new 5A class by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) encompassing the largest 36 schools in the state, the next 36 were classified as Class 4A, which moved several programs up including CCA and defending 3A State Champions North Scott. Last year Liberty was in 4A-2 with Ames, Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines East, and Marshalltown. This year the Lightning flashes to the east-southeast with Burlington, Clinton, Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, and the Lancers of North Scott in 4a-District 3.
“I feel they (North Scott) are the pre-season favorite for our district,” said Harris. “Coach Tippett and his staff are excellent, so we start district play with a big matchup. From there it’s wide open. Those first five games are going to be really challenging, so we’ve just got to take one game at a time. Every game is going to be competitive with big schools and big programs.”
Matt Hughes, Schott Chandler, Ronnie Hughes, Chuck Benda, Joe Williams, Eric Thigpen, Landan Paulsen, Mitch Wieland, Jeremy Mims, Evan Downes, Matthew Eckhardt, Nathan Oswald, and Casey Maxted will assist Harris this season.
“The guys I’ve got on this coaching staff are fantastic,” he said with a shout-out to Ronnie Hughes and his 50+ years of coaching experience. “He’s probably forgotten more about football than I’ve learned.”
The Bolts open the 2021 campaign on Friday, August 27 as City High visits in a bid to take away “Zeus,” the traveling trophy. The sophomores take the field at 5:00 p.m. with the varsity kick off scheduled for around 7:30 p.m. Clear Creek Amana visits for a battle of “Boats vs. Bolts” on Friday, Sept. 17.
2021 Liberty High School Varsity Football Schedule (subject to change)
Friday, August 27 HOME vs. City High “Battle of Zeus” 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 AT Linn-Mar 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10 HOME vs. Western Dubuque, Epworth 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17 HOME vs. Clear Creek Amana 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 AT North Scott 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 1 HOME vs. Mount Pleasant 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 8 AT Fort Madison 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 15 HOME vs. Burlington 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 22 AT Clinton 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 29 IHSAA Football Playoffs
Friday, Nov. 5 IHSAA Football State Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12 IHSAA Football Semifinals
Thursday, Nov. 18 IHSAA Football Championship
Friday, Nov. 19 IHSAA Football Championship