Liberty High’s wrestlers competed in Anamosa’s Denny Christiansen Tournament Saturday, Jan. 22 and placed third in team points behind champion Cedar Rapids Washington and runner up Starmont. The host Blue Raiders were fourth.
Gabe Avalos (120) and Elijah Terwilleger (160) won their weight classes while Austin Franklin (132), Cole Kerns (170), and Vinny Lima (182) won second place.
2022 Denny Christiansen Tournament team rankings
1, Cedar Rapids Washington, 159.0. 2, Starmont, 133.0. 3, Liberty High, 132.0. 4, Anamosa, 124.5. 5. Northwood-Kensett, 85.0. 6, Solon, 37.0. 7, Central City, 16.0. 8, North Cedar, 3.0. 9, Columbus Community, 0.0
Denny Christiansen Results for Liberty
106 — Christos Panos (11-11), 3rd place, 9.0 team points
Round 1 – Brennan Geers (CR Washington) 17-10 won by fall (Fall 1:52)
Round 2 – Robert Scranton (Anamosa) 19-18 won by fall (Fall 1:06)
Round 3 – Panos won by fall over Tyson Wheeler (Solon) 6-17 (Fall 2:32)
113 — Ethan Shields (0-3), 4th place, 4.0 team points
Round 1 – Lane German (Starmont) 23-5 won by fall (Fall 0:39)
Round 2 – Aden Bice (Northwood-Kensett) 16-21 won by fall (Fall 1:29)
Round 3 – Nathaniel Velez (CR Washington) 9-12 won by fall (Fall 0:32)
120 — Gabe Avalos (13-4), 1st place, 9.0 team points
Round 2 – Avalos won by fall over Sean Kirk (Anamosa) 27-12 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 – Avalos won by fall over Connor Clark (Central City) 5-17 (Fall 1:42)
126 — Mason Karam (11-13), 3rd place, 7.0 team points
Round 1 – Karam won by decision over Michael Davis (Northwood-Kensett) 17-14 (Dec 7-5)
Round 2 – Jase Tommasin (Starmont) 17-10 won by fall (Fall 1:12)
Round 3 – Charles Rust (CR Washington) 5-6 won by major decision (MD 9-0)
132 — Tien Pham (5-10), 5th place
Round 1 – Austin Franklin (Liberty) 15-10 won by fall (Fall 1:15)
Round 2 – Nick Foreman (CR Washington) 25-7 won by fall (Fall 2:27)
Round 3 – Dawson Zobac (Starmont) 18-14 won by fall (Fall 5:52)
Round 4 – Aaron Casey (Anamosa) 23-15 won by fall (Fall 1:53)
Round 5 – Pham won by fall over Michael Janssen (Northwood-Kensett) 5-16 (Fall 1:20)
132 — Austin Franklin (15-10), 2nd, 17.0 team points
Round 1 – Franklin won by fall over Pham (Liberty) 5-10 (Fall 1:15)
Round 2 – Franklin won by decision over Casey (Anamosa) 23-15 (Dec 11-4)
Round 3 – Foreman (CR Washington) 25-7 won by fall (Fall 2:02)
Round 4 – Franklin won by fall over Janssen (Northwood-Kensett) 5-16 (Fall 1:30)
Round 5 – Franklin won by major decision over Zobac (Starmont) 18-14 (MD 8-0)
138 — Jaxon Morris (12-11), 3rd place, 13.0 team points
Round 1 – Easton Wheeler (Anamosa) 31-8 won by fall (Fall 1:22)
Round 2 – Morris won by fall over Jack Bierbaum (CR Washington) 4-9 (Fall 1:22)
Round 3 – Morris won by fall over Cole Carney (Solon) 8-27 (Fall 0:46)
3rd Place Match – Morris won by decision over Trent Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 7-4 (Dec 7-2)
145 — Philipp Jackson (14-15), 8th place, 1.0 team points
Round 1 – Luke Burds (Central City) 15-13 won by fall (Fall 1:140
Round 2 – Miken Wheeler (Anamosa) 34-8 won by medical forfeit (M. For.)
Round 3 – Hayden Moore (Northwood-Kensett) 11-20 won by medical forfeit (M. For.)
7th Place Match – Peyton Soper (Anamosa) 5-5 won by medical forfeit (M. For.)
152 — Gavin Benton (19-10), 3rd place, 6.0 team points
Round 1 – Henry Hayes (Starmont) 19-6 won by decision (Dec 6-4)
Round 3 – Benton won by fall over Will Barnes (CR Washington) 3-13 (Fall 0:43)
Round 4 – Austin Scranton (Anamosa) 38-4 won by fall over Benton (Fall 1:18)
Round 5 – Benton won by major decision over Sabian Mesinas (North Cedar) 8-9 (MD 8-0)
160 — Elijah Terwilleger (23-5), 1st place, 24.0 team points
Round 1 – Terwilleger won by fall over Kelly Barajas (Starmont) 9-14 (Fall 1:53)
Round 2 – Terwilleger won by fall over Fischer Harrison (Solon) 5-7 (Fall 1:07)
Round 3 – Terwilleger won by fall over Wyatt Young (CR Washington) 12-17 (Fall 0:22)
Round 4 – Terwilleger won by fall over Oliver Owens (Solon) 9-15 (Fall 1:14)
Round 5 – Terwilleger won by decision over Josiah Kliment (Northwood-Kensett) 29-4 (Dec 7-5)
170 — Cole Kerns (2-1), 2nd place, 14.0 team points
Round 1 – Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 32-0 won by fall (Fall 3:23)
Round 2 – Kerns won by fall over Aaron Butikofer (CR Washington) 3-17 (Fall 0:50)
Round 3 – Kerns won by fall over Drew Staab (Anamosa) 8-21 (Fall 1;20)
182 — Vinny Lima (21-9), 2nd place, 12.0 team points
Round 1 – Lima won by fall over Benton Parkin (Starmont) 8-18 (Fall 1:04)
Round 2 – Lima won by fall over Apollo Johnson (CR Washington) 2-3 (Fall 0:53)
Round 3 – Lima won by fall over Conor Fortune (Anamosa) 2-4 (Fall 1:21)
Round 5 – Tyler Mills (Northwood-Kensett) 30-2 won by decision (Dec 3-0)
195 — Eduardo Zepeda (2-2), 3rd place, 9.0 team points
Round 1 – Zepeda won by fall over Geofflin Donre (CR Washington) 0-3 (Fall 1:16)
Round 2 – Tayte Peterschmidt (Anamosa) 16-19 won by fall (Fall 5:20)
Round 3 – Jacob Goedken (Starmont) 22-5 won by fall (Fall 3:00)
220 — Brendon Benton (15-13), 5th place, 7.0 team points
Round 1 – Zachary Novak (CR Washington) 10-11 won by fall (Fall 1:20)
Round 2 – Benton received a bye
Round 3 – Braydon Hoffman (Solon) 15-14 won by fall (Fall 3:16)
5th Place Match – Benton won by fall over Cam ‘Ron Wells (CR Washington) 3-10 (Fall 2:35)