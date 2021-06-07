NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High varsity baseball team improved to 4-1 on the season with a doubleheader sweep over Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic High School Tuesday, June 1, at home.
The Lightning flashed to a 10-0 lead in the opener and outlasted the Saints, 7-6, in the nightcap.
Liberty opened game one with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and followed up with five in the second. One Bolt plated in the third and sixth innings. Brody Fishman, Luke Meyers, Noah Kirk and Shane Alberts had two hits apiece for Liberty, while Cody Schroeder smacked a double. Ethan O’Donnell took the win after five innings on the mound giving up one hit, walking two and striking out five without giving up a run.
The Lightning scorched home plate with seven runs in the bottom of the first inning in the nightcap and were held scoreless through the rest of the game. The Saints opened with one run in the top of the first and chipped away at Liberty’s lead throughout the contest with one run in the second and fourth, and a three-run rally in the fifth. Schroeder, TJ Kimm, Garret Roggy and Kirk had one hit apiece, with a double each for Kimm and Kirk and a triple for Schroeder. Hayden Vickroy was given the win with two innings of work, one hit and one earned run and one strike out.
Liberty travels to Cedar Falls on Friday, June 11, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader, and take on friendly rival Clear Creek Amana at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at the Solon Recreation and Nature Center. Western Dubuque visits Monday, June 14, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader with Cedar Rapids Washington due in on Wednesday, June 16, for a 5 p.m. doubleheader.
Liberty High 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic 0
Hits— Brody Fishman 2, Luke Meyers 2, Noah Kirk 2, Shane Alberts 2, Keian Secrist 1, Cody Schroeder 1, TJ Kimm 1, Jack Funke 1, Hayden Vickroy 1, Klein Thoensen 1.
Singles— Fishman 2, Meyers 2, Kirk 2, Alberts 2, Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Funke 1, Vickroy 1, Thoensen 1.
Doubles— Schroeder 1.
Runs—Fishman 2, Secrist 2, Meyers 2, Garret Roggy 2, Vickroy 1, Kirk 1.
RBI— Secrist 1, Schroeder 1, Kimm 1, Funke 1, Kirk 1, Alberts 1.
Pitching— Ethan O’Donnell (W) 5 IP, 1 hit, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts. Boyd Skelley 1 IP, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Liberty High 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic 6
Hits— Cody Schroeder 1, TJ Kimm 1, Garret Roggy 1, Noah Kirk 1.
Singles— Roggy 1.
Doubles— Kimm 1, Kirk 1.
Triples— Schroeder 1.
Runs—Brody Fishman 1, Schroeder 1, Kimm 1, Roggy 1, Kirk 1, Boyd Skelley 1, Luke Meyers 1.
RBI— Roggy 2, Fishman 1, Schroeder 1, Kimm 1.
Pitching— Keian Secrist 2 IP, 1 hit, 2 earned runs, 3 walks, 1 strike out. Kirk 1 IP, 1 hit, 3 earned runs, 4 walks, 1 strike out. Jack Turgasen 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. Hayden Vickroy 2 IP, 1 hit, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 1 strike out.