IOWA CITY– The Liberty High varsity baseball team took on the Regals of Iowa City Regina Catholic High School in a non-conference game Wednesday, July 7, at Regina, and took a 6-3 victory.
The Regals took a 2-0 lead with one run in the bottom of the third and fourth innings, however Liberty tied with two Bolts scoring in the top of the fifth. One Regal crossed the dish in the sixth, making it 3-2, but a four-run rally in the top of the seventh gave the Lightning the win and improved their record on the season to 21-11-1, dipping Regina to 13-14.
Brody Fishman and Noah Kirk led at the plate with two hits apiece and a pair of RBIs for Kirk. Evan Bender pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four hits and two runs- one earned, walking three, and dispensing seven strikeouts. Ian Gates and Kolton Fangman spent 1.2 innings apiece on the bump with one strikeout for Gates, who took the win, and two for Fangman. Jack Turgasen spent 1/3 of an inning pitching with one strikeout, earning the save.
Liberty High 6, Regina Catholic 3
Hits— Brody Fishman 2, Noah Kirk 2, Keian Secrist 1, TJ Kimm 1.
Singles— Fishman 2, Kirk 2, Secrist 1, Kimm 1.
RBI— Kirk 2, Fishman 1, Secrist 1.
Runs— Fishman 2, Secrist 1, Garret Roggy 1, Luke Meyers 1, Gage Gingerich 1
Pitching— Evan Bender 3.1 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 3 walks, 7 strikeouts. Ian Gates (W) 1.2 IP, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 1 strikeout. Kolton Fangman 1.2 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Jack Turgasen (S) 0.1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.