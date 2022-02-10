Liberty High School opened in 2017 in an effort to reduce overcrowding at Iowa City West High and a natural rivalry was born before construction was completed as Liberty’s first athletic teams were composed of West High freshmen in the black, purple and silver of the Lightning. The Trojans and Bolts first squared off in varsity boys basketball in December of 2018, meeting seven times with West High taking a 6-0 series record into the latest contest on Friday, Feb. 4, at West High.
The Lightning shocked the Trojans, ranked seventh in Class 4A by the Associated Press, with a 58-55 win.
The Bolts trailed, 18-13, at the end of the first period and went down by just one point, 26-25, at halftime. Liberty took the lead in the third and carried a 45-42 advantage into the final period.
Christian Barney led Liberty with 16 points, the only Bolt in double digits. However, ten Liberty players contributed points- eight from Da’Shon Fisher and seven apiece from Griffin Kraft and Luke Ramsey. Barney and Kraft pulled down six rebounds apiece with two steals by Ramsey.
Liberty visits Cedar Rapids Washington Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and hosts Waterloo East Saturday, Feb. 12, in a rescheduled game from Jan. 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy visits Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. for the final home game of the regular season.
Liberty High 58, Iowa City West High 55
Scoring— Barney 16, Fisher 8, Kraft and Ramsey 7, Trey Hughes 5, Graham Beckman and TJ Tellis 4, Ja’Quez Hall 3, Gage Kampman and Owen Swartzendruber 2.
3-point baskets— Barney, Ramsey, Fisher, Tellis and Hughes 1.
Assists— Hall 3, Tellis and Swartzendruber 2, Kraft, Beckman and Hughes 1.
Rebounds— Barney and Kraft 6, Beckman 4, Hughes 3, Ramsey 2, Fisher, Hall and Kampman 1.
Blocks— Kraft 1.
Steals— Ramsey, Swartzendruber, and Hughes 2, Kraft and Hall 1.