OTTUMWA— The Liberty High wrestlers took fifth place in Ottumwa’s invitational tournament on Jan. 8. Ottumwa won the tournament with Albia the runner-up.
Vinny Lima won at 195 pounds while Jackson Philipp (145), Elijah Terwilleger (160) and Caden Yoerger (182) finished in third place.
2022 Ottumwa Invitational results for Liberty High
Team Scores— 1. Ottumwa 191.5. 2, Albia 184.0. 3, Sigourney 180.5. 4, Kirksville 172.0. 5, Liberty High 155.0. 6, Davis County 119.5. 7, Tipton 112.0. 8, Moravia 97.0. 9, Newton 93.0. 10, Fairfield 89.5. 11, Keokuk 55.0. 12, Des Moines East 49.0. 13, Mediapolis 46.0. 14, Burlington 44.0. 15, Des Moines Abraham Lincoln 24.5.
Individual results
106— Christos Panos (5-9), 12th Place
Round 1– Ashton Grace (Ottumwa) 24-5 won by fall (Fall 1:32).
Round 2– Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 29-4 won by fall (Fall 0:40).
Round 3– Panos received a bye.
Consolation Bracket– Wil Whitaker (Mediapolis) 15-12 won by decision (Dec 12-7).
11th Place Match– Logan Hubbell (Ottumwa) 2-6 won by decision (Dec 6-2).
120— Gabe Frausto (8-3), 5th Place
Round 1– Frausto won by tech fall over Seth Adams (Newton) 3-2 (TF-1.5 5:56 (18-3))
Round 2– Frausto received a bye
Round 3– Aiden Golston (Moravia) 32-3 won by fall (Fall 0:26).
Consolation Bracket– Frausto won by fall over Wyatt Ham (Tipton) 14-13 (Fall 3:10).
5th Place Match– Frausto won by fall over Conner Pickerell (Albia) (Fall 5:35).
126— Mason Karam (10-8), 9th Place
Round 1– Lathan Wilcox (Kirksville) 3-2 won by fall (Fall 1:22).
Round 2– Karam received a bye.
Round 3– Dawson Bonnett (Albia) 19-4 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 3:41 (15-0)).
Consolation Bracket– Karam won by fall over Xander Mielke (Des Moines East) 6-10 (Fall 1:56).
9th Place Match– Karam won by fall over Carter Wyatt (Sigourney) 12-15 (Fall 1:19).
132— Austin Franklin (10-8), 6th Place
Round 1– Franklin won by fall over Dorian Hilson (Des Moines East) 12-16 (Fall 4:54).
Round 2– Franklin won by fall over Logan Berends (Moravia) 4-9 (Fall 1:09).
Round 3– Logan Carter (Albia) 20-6 won by fall (Fall 1:04).
Consolation Bracket– Franklin won by fall over DJ Hammes (Sigourney) 17-13 (Fall 2:38).
5th Place Match– Ben Amerman (Kirksville) 15-6 won by major decision (MD 14-2)
132— Tien Pham (3-3), 9th Place
Round 1– Cason Miller (Fairfield) 12-2 won by fall (Fall 5:26).
Round 2– Hammes (Sigourney) won by fall (Fall 4:00).
Round 3– Pham won by fall over Brian Velazquez (Burlington) 6-14 (Fall 1:59).
Consolation Bracket– Pham won by fall over Hilson (Des Moines East) (Fall 2:45).
9th Place Match– Pham won by major decision over Andres Torres (Des Moines Abraham Lincoln) (MD 13-2).
138— Jaxson Morris (11-8), 5th Place
Round 1– Morris won by decision over Bode Thompson (Albia) 10-12 (Dec 8-3).
Round 2– Morris received a bye.
Round 3– Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) 24-0 won by fall (Fall 1:44).
Consolation Bracket– Morris won by fall over Joey Pearson (Albia) 3-3 (Fall 5:49).
5th Place Match– Morris won by fall over Wyatt Lashmit (Tipton) 9-15 (Fall 1:03).
138— Anyhlan Peoples (4-5), 8th Place.
Round 1– Peoples won by fall over Jace Hannes (Fairfield) 8-8 (Fall 5:52).
Round 2– Reid Molyneux (Sigourney) 16-8 won by forfeit (For.).
Round 3– Peoples received a bye.
Consolation Bracket– Lashmit (Tipton) won by injury default (Inj. 0:00).
7th Place Match– Pearson (Albia) won by medical forfeit (M. For.).
145— Damien Garrett (3-4), 6th Place
Round 1– Garrett won by fall over Trenton Clayworth (Moravia) 9-15 (Fall 5:28).
Round 2– Garrett received a bye.
Round 3– Taylor Huggins (Davis County) 23-2 won by fall (Fall 1:59).
Consolation Bracket– Garrett won by decision over Conrad Kirchner (Keokuk) 7-10 (Dec 11-10).
5th Place Match– Koby Chanthalavanh (Ottumwa) 20-7 won by fall (Fall 3:21).
145— Jackson Philipp (13-8), 3rd Place
Round 1– Philipp received a bye.
Round 2– Philipp received a bye.
Round 3– Philipp won by fall over Kirchner (Keokuk) (Fall 3:06).
Championship Bracket– Huggins (Davis County) won by fall (Fall 1:26)
3rd Place Match– Philipp won by fall over Jake Moore (Sigourney) 6-5 (Fall 2:00).
152— Gavin Benton (13-7), 4th Place.
Round 1– Benton won by decision over Caden Clarahan (Sigourney) 5-7 (Dec 6-2).
Round 2– Benton won by fall over Cam McClain (Fairfield) 5-9 (Fall 0:47).
Round 3– Benton won by fall over Daniel Zeoh (Des Moines East) 17-11 (Fall 5:18).
Championship Bracket– Zachariah Shoemaker (Ottumwa) 26-2 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 2:35 (16-0)).
3rd Place Match– Evan Dawson (Sigourney) 15-4 won by decision (Dec 7-5).
160— Elijah Terwilleger (14-4), 3rd Place
Round 1– Terwilleger received a bye.
Round 2– Terwilleger won by fall over Aiden Graves (Tipton) 3-2 (Fall 3:42).
Round 3– Terwilleger won by fall over Lane Kool (Moravia) 21-15 (Fall 1:03).
Championship Bracket– Colin Sharp (Newton) 5-0 won by decision (Dec 7-2).
3rd Place Match– Terwilleger won by fall over Lucas Wagenbach (Mediapolis) 14-9 (Fall 3:13).
170— Ethan Armstrong (4-2), 7th Place
Round 1– Armstrong won by fall over Landon Whiting (Burlington) 6-12 (Fall 1:18).
Round 2– Armstrong received a bye.
Round 3– Trevor Summers (Ottumwa) 28-0 won by fall (Fall 0:20).
Consolation Bracket– Braden Gordon (Des Moines East) 19-8 won by fall (Fall 2:25).
7th Place Match– Armstrong won by fall over Nicholas Kerns (Liberty High) 5-5 (Fall 1:10).
170— Nicholas Kerns (5-5), 8th Place
Round 1– Kerns won by fall over Zeke Graves (Tipton) 2-14 (Fall 0:51).
Round 2– Kerns received a bye.
Round 3– Jaden Ballinger (Kirksville) 8-1 won by fall (Fall 0:24).
Consolation Bracket– Kolbe Barnes (Keokuk) 12-10 won by fall (Fall 2:25).
7th Place Match– Armstrong (Liberty) won by fall (Fall 1:10).
182— Caden Yoerger (9-5), 3rd Place
Round 1– Yoerger received a bye.
Round 2– Yoerger received a bye.
Round 3– Yoerger won by fall over Dre Smithburg (Fairfield) 8-10 (Fall 3:06).
Championship Bracket– Aidan Schuster (Sigourney) 19-2 won by major decision (MD 12-0).
3rd Place Match– Yoerger won by fall over Dakota Haage (Keokuk) 11-10 (Fall 1:50).
195— Eduardo Zapeda (5-10), 7th Place
Round 1– Zapeda won by fall over Nate Ballard (Albia) 8-14 (Fall 2:25).
Round 2– Theodore Metcalf (Fairfield) 17-3 won by fall (Fall 1:23).
Round 3– Zapeda received a bye.
Consolation Bracket– Jacob Burgin (Kirksville) 5-7 won by fall (Fall 2:20).
7th Place Match– Zapeda won by decision over Sean Shehan (Des Moines East) 4-11 (Dec 9-4).
195— Vinny Lima (15-5), 1st Place
Round 1– Lima won by fall over Jayden Thompson (Sigourney) 2-3 (Fall 3:02).
Round 2– Lima won by fall over Aydan O’Connor (Keokuk) 2-7 (Fall 2;24).
Round 3– Lima won by tech fall over Michael McGriff (Des Moines Abraham Lincoln) 10-8 (TF-1.5 2:00 (18-3)).
Championship Bracket– Lima won by fall over Cade Streigle (Sigourney) 19-4 (Fall 2:33).
1st Place Match– Lima won by fall over Jerry Havill (Tipton) 18-7 (Fall 4:41).
220— Brendon Benton (10-10), 6th Place
Round 1– Benton won by decision over Nick Scott (Des Moines East) 15-11 (Dec 9-5).
Round 2– Paul Ballard (Albia) 16-8 won by fall (Fall 1:03).
Round 3– Benton received a bye.
Consolation Bracket– Benton won by fall over Matthew McDanel (Moravia) 13-9 (Fall 1:11).
5th Place Match– Cesar Smithburg (Fairfield) 11-6 won by fall (Fall 3:36).
285— Lyncoln Andersen (2-5), 8th Place
Round 1– Andersen won by decision over Demytrius Renteria Spoon (Ottumwa) 5-7 (Dec 9-5).
Round 2– Bryce Kertz (Kirksville) 25-1 won by fall (Fall 0:55).
Round 3– Andersen received a bye.
Consolation Bracket– Grady Flynn (Fairfield) 9-8 won by decision (Dec 3-0).
7th Place Match– Peyton Robinson (Moravia) 12-21 won by fall (Fall 5:28).