IOWA CITY— The Iowa City West High bowling teams returned to the lanes on Jan. 7 to take on the Waterloo West Wahawks.
Nate Gudenkauf won the JV boys match, 345, and the Trojan’s took the match 1,983–1,756.
Iowa City’s varsity boys lost, 2,935-2,770, with Ryan Bys leading with 426. Waterloo’s Drew Britson won with 427. The Trojans’ varsity girls fell, 2,681-2,235, with Jade Ritchey leading with 358. Waterloo’s Melanie Nelson won with 371. Waterloo’s JV girls won, 1,619-1,470, with the Wahawks’ Callie Smedley winning with 235, while Iowa City’s Andrea Belding led the Trojans with 230.
Waterloo East visits Friday, Jan. 14, at 3:15 p.m., the Trojans travel to Cherry Lanes, at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Friday, Jan. 21, to take on Hempstead at 3 p.m., and return to Cherry Lanes Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. for the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional.
Varsity boys— Waterloo West 2,935, Iowa City West 2,770
IC West individuals—Bys 426, Caden Noeller 387, Alexander Rohm 381, Stirlen Roberson 380, Kolby Ripperton 318, Adam McLean 264.
JV boys— IC West 1,983 Waterloo West 1,756.
IC West individuals—Gudenkauf 345, James Dickens 323, Caleb Bodin 319, Samuel Rosenthal 226, Cole Eberly/Maxwell Whitehead 184, David Jang/Brayden Ballard 121.
Varsity girls— Waterloo West 2,681, Iowa City West 2,235
IC West individuals— Ritchey 358, Whitney Noeller 312, Kayla Schindler 261, Isabelle Mehmen 255, Kaylen Brackett 252, Alexa King 251.
JV girls— Waterloo West 1,619 Iowa City West 1,470.
IC West individuals— Belding 230, Sami Cranston 224, Florence He-Yu 195, Makenna Vonderhaar 183, Kaitlyn Trimpe 148.