URBANDALE– Brandon Barker, a graduate of Clear Creek Amana High School in Tiffin, was awarded an Iowa Grocers Education Foundation (IGEF) Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year. Barker was chosen for the $1,500 scholarship from a pool of 389 students.
IGEF scholarships are awarded, based on academic merit, to sons and daughters of full-time employees whose firms are members of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, a state trade association representing the food industry, including chain and independent supermarkets, convenience stores, suppliers, wholesalers, brokers, manufacturers and distributors. Young adults working for an IGIA member company, either full- or part-time, are eligible, as well. Barker, majoring in Computer Engineering, will be a freshman at University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla., this fall. He works at Hy-Vee in Coralville.
“The IGEF scholarship program provides us with an opportunity to recognize the outstanding academic achievements of individuals who have connections to the grocery industry. We are honored to help these deserving young people to obtain a college education and make their life dreams a reality,” said Michelle Hurd, president of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association.
Scholarships are provided by an endowment fund established by the Iowa Grocers Education Foundation and its supporters.
“We are grateful to the many corporate sponsors and donors who participate annually in the Foundation process to make these scholarships possible,” Hurd added.
Since 2001, the IGEF helped approximately 1,700 youth obtain a post-secondary education, awarding 1,770 scholarships, totaling $2,670,950. In 2021, 91 recipients were awarded a total of $160,850.00.