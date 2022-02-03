Iowa City West High-Liberty High swimmer Kirk Brotherton was named the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Valley Division Swimmer of the Year.

The athletic conference released the 2021-22 Boys Swimming All-Division Selections Wednesday, Jan. 26, with 13 Trojan-Bolts named. Brotherton earned First Team honors in the 50- and 100-Freestyle and in the 200 Medley relay with Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen and Holden Carter) and the 100 Freestyle relay with Christensen, Max Gerke and Skelley.

Gerke (200- and 500-Freestyle), Christensen (200 IM, 100 Breaststroke), Coffey (50 Freestyle), Carter (100 Fly, 100 Backstroke), Luo (100 Fly) and Carter (100 Backstroke) also received First Team recognition.

The team won all six dual meets this season and the conference Super meet on Jan. 22.

2021-22 MVC Boys Swimming All-Division Selections

Coach of the Year

Mississippi Division– Tom Belin, Linn-Mar

Valley Division– Rick Loeffelhotz, Dubuque Hempstead

Swimmer of the Year

Mississippi Division– Cooper Callahan, Linn-Mar

Valley Division— Kirk Brotherton, Iowa City West

200 Medley relay

1st Team— IC West (Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Holden Carter, Brotherton)

200 Freestyle

1st Team— Max Gerke

2nd Team— Damon Conzemius, Lukas Swanson

200 IM

1st Team— Christensen

2nd Team— Nik Sung

50 Freestyle

1st Team— Brotherton, Barrett Coffey

2nd Team— Quinn Wubbena

100 Fly

1st Team— Carter, Andy Luo

Honorable Mention— Sam Ruelas

100 Freestyle

1st Team— Brotherton

2nd Team— Skelley

Honorable Mention— Wubbena

500 Freestyle

1st Team— Gerke

2nd Team— Swanson, Conzemius

200 Freestyle relay

1st Team— IC West (Brotherton, Christensen, Gerke, Skelley)

100 Backstroke

1st Team— Carter, Skelley

2nd Team— Luo

100 Breaststroke

1st Team— Christensen

2nd Team— Sung

Honorable Mention— Gavin Keeney

400 Freestyle relay

1st Team— IC West (Gerke, Carter, Sung, Conzemius)

