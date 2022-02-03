Iowa City West High-Liberty High swimmer Kirk Brotherton was named the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Valley Division Swimmer of the Year.
The athletic conference released the 2021-22 Boys Swimming All-Division Selections Wednesday, Jan. 26, with 13 Trojan-Bolts named. Brotherton earned First Team honors in the 50- and 100-Freestyle and in the 200 Medley relay with Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen and Holden Carter) and the 100 Freestyle relay with Christensen, Max Gerke and Skelley.
Gerke (200- and 500-Freestyle), Christensen (200 IM, 100 Breaststroke), Coffey (50 Freestyle), Carter (100 Fly, 100 Backstroke), Luo (100 Fly) and Carter (100 Backstroke) also received First Team recognition.
The team won all six dual meets this season and the conference Super meet on Jan. 22.
2021-22 MVC Boys Swimming All-Division Selections
Coach of the Year
Mississippi Division– Tom Belin, Linn-Mar
Valley Division– Rick Loeffelhotz, Dubuque Hempstead
Swimmer of the Year
Mississippi Division– Cooper Callahan, Linn-Mar
Valley Division— Kirk Brotherton, Iowa City West
200 Medley relay
1st Team— IC West (Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Holden Carter, Brotherton)
200 Freestyle
1st Team— Max Gerke
2nd Team— Damon Conzemius, Lukas Swanson
200 IM
1st Team— Christensen
2nd Team— Nik Sung
50 Freestyle
1st Team— Brotherton, Barrett Coffey
2nd Team— Quinn Wubbena
100 Fly
1st Team— Carter, Andy Luo
Honorable Mention— Sam Ruelas
100 Freestyle
1st Team— Brotherton
2nd Team— Skelley
Honorable Mention— Wubbena
500 Freestyle
1st Team— Gerke
2nd Team— Swanson, Conzemius
200 Freestyle relay
1st Team— IC West (Brotherton, Christensen, Gerke, Skelley)
100 Backstroke
1st Team— Carter, Skelley
2nd Team— Luo
100 Breaststroke
1st Team— Christensen
2nd Team— Sung
Honorable Mention— Gavin Keeney
400 Freestyle relay
1st Team— IC West (Gerke, Carter, Sung, Conzemius)