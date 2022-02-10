Voters in the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District will go to the polls on Tuesday, March 1 to decide if the district should be allowed to spend up to $65 million in General Obligation (GO) bonds for the construction of a sixth elementary school in addition to several other projects. Continued enrollment growth, primarily on the eastern side of the district, is once again creating space issues with North Bend Elementary (NBE) in North Liberty, and Tiffin Elementary exceeding instructional capacity (the maximum number of students for optimum learning) in the 2023-24 school year, and Tiffin exceeding the structural capacity (the maximum number of students that can safely be accommodated through repurposing all available spaces) in the 2025-26 school year. The district notes even if elementary students are redistributed across all of the existing elementary buildings (including Oak Hill Elementary in Tiffin, Clear Creek Elementary in Oxford, and Amana Elementary), the district’s elementary school capacity will be maxed out in the 2026-27 academic year.
CCA has contracted with RSP & Associates for the past eight years to track enrollment trends, and issue enrollment forecasts. RSP has held a 97% accuracy in their projections in that time.
RSP’s latest projections show CCA’s enrollment continuing to increase from 150-200 students per year. The district has 2,960 students this year, and is projected to reach 4,000 students by 2026-27, and to top 4,500 by 2030-31 with 300-350 students per grade level in the latest ten-year forecast.
If the bond referendum passes, the sixth elementary school would be designed for 600 students and located to handle the enrollment growth on the eastern side of the district. The City of Coralville has offered CCA a parcel of land in the West Land Use Area (bordered by Forevergreen Road and Hwy. 6 to the north and south, and Hwy. 965 and I-380 to the east and west) for $1. Coralville, like North Liberty, is included in both the CCA district and the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD). The West Land Use Area is in CCA’s territory as is part of the Coral Ridge Mall.
Before construction can begin however, infrastructure needs to be put into place, such as a city sewer line, and street projects including the extension of Jones Blvd. to the west. However, the City of Coralville is in the process of extending a sewer line to the new UIHC hospital at the intersection of Hwy. 965 and Forevergreen Road, which the district would be able to tie into. And the City is actively pursuing the infrastructure projects in anticipation of not only the proposed school, but single and multifamily housing developments.
The new school is estimated to cost $42,500,000.
Other projects the bond issue would fund include expanding fine arts facilities at both the high school and middle school in Tiffin to accommodate increased enrollment and participation in fine arts programming. Also, a dedicated space for Career and Technology Education (CTE) would be built at the high school to provide options for students interested in pursuing the skilled trades. Nationwide there continues to be a shortage of workers in the skilled trades, which often bring lucrative wages. Also at the middle school, roofing and other site improvements would be made. The cost of the fine arts expansions, CTE space, and middle school improvements is estimated at $21,100,000.
An additional $1, 400,000 would go toward playground improvements at all of the district’s elementary schools as part of a “something for everyone” strategy the district has employed in previous bond elections.
The district is emphasizing the additional debt service it would take on would not impact the tax rate within the district. Currently CCA’s school tax rate, which is included in the property tax, is $17.06 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Property owners in Amana, however, are assessed at a rate of $17.26 due to a special levy for the Amana Library. Compared to other area school districts, CCA is about in the middle with Solon at $16.25, Iowa City at $14.84, Williamsburg at $14.40, Cedar Rapids at $15.36, College Community (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) at $16.61, Marion at $17.99, and Linn-Mar at $18.01.
Interim Superintendent Joseph Brown emphasizes while property owners have, and likely will continue to see an increase in the amount they pay, it isn’t the rate (set by the district), but rather the valuation of their property (set by the city or county) that has increased.
If the bond fails to pass, with a 60% supermajority required for passage, options the district’s school board of directors would have to consider would include redistributing elementary students, possibly including bussing students to Amana Elementary, increasing class sizes to undesirable levels, eliminating Pre-K programs (if not required to offer by state legislation), or even utilizing modular temporary classrooms. Historically the CCA school board has stated opposition to using portable classrooms, and during previous space crunches, classrooms were created in libraries, common areas, and even in faculty workspaces to avoid the need for portables.
The District hosted a series of four town hall meetings Feb. 1 through Feb. 8, and additional details about the bond referendum can be found on the district’s website at https://www.ccaschools.org/2022bond.
Wednesday, Feb. 9 is the first day absentee ballots can be mailed out, and is also the first day for in-person early voting at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office located at 913 S. Dubuque St. in Iowa City Monday through Friday between 7:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14 is the voter pre-registration deadline, and the deadline for requesting a mailed ballot (5:00 p.m.). In-person early voting and Election Day Registration are still available after this deadline though. The Auditor’s Office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 in recognition of the President’s Day holiday. Monday, Feb. 28 is the last day for in-person early voting, and all domestic mailed absentee ballots must arrive at the Auditor’s Office before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.
On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Due to recent reprecincting, your precinct and polling location may have changed from previous elections. Voters are encouraged to visit https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/auditor/elections to find their polling place.