NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High School’s varsity boys cross country program is still young in comparison to other Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) programs such as powerhouse Iowa City West High and Iowa City High, but Coach Josh Hildebrand, in his fifth year with the Lightning, says things are moving in the right direction.
“We are starting to build a program that builds off of the success from previous years,” he said. “This senior group has seen the team make State the last two years, including conference runner-up and a sixth-place finish at State last year.” Bo Gryp, Gavin Hayes, Jack Kinzer, Spencer Knight, Caden Sadler, and Caleb Schillinger helped power the “Bolts” to State last year and were lost to graduation in May.
However, Liberty returns experience with seniors Christian Montover, Gavin Keeney, Jordan Robinson, and Logan Nelson leading the way as returning starters. Montover earned First Team All-Conference last year and is a three-time letterwinner for the Lightning while Keeney earned All-Conference Honorable Mention and is a two-time letterwinner. Robinson is a three-time letterwinner while Nelson is a two-time letterwinner. Sophomore Aidan Decker is also back after earning an All-Conference Honorable Mention and receiving his first letter last year.
Other returning letterwinners include senior Ethan Keeney (three-time winner) and Jordan Bisgard (who earned his first letter last year as well). The team also welcomes nine freshmen out of a total of 14 newcomers. “They’ve got some big shoes to fill with the loss of three of our top five (Kinzer, Gryp, Schillinger) as well as team captain Spencer Knight.”
The MVC is “always tough,” the Coach said, with “the many great programs that seem to reload every year. And with COVID still lingering around, you never know what might happen. We can only control ourselves and do the best we can to be ready for each meet we compete in.” In addition to the seniors who graduated, Hildebrand pointed out the incoming freshmen, due to the pandemic, missed out on both a track and cross country season while attending North Central Jr. High.
While team rivalries are generally thought of for sports such as football or volleyball, the Coach noted “Any race against West High, City High, or Cedar Rapids Prairie is going to be a showdown of some of the state’s best.” Also, “We’re looing forward to running the game ball again to the Liberty/City High football game to help raise awareness of childhood cancers.”
The season opens on Thursday, August 26 at the Kickers Soccer Club Park in Iowa City with a meet against West High, City High, Bettendorf, Columbus, Dubuque Senior, Wapello, and Williamsburg starting at 4:30 p.m. Liberty will host the MVC Divisional Meet on Thursday, October 14.
“Our team is excited to get together for another season and push ourselves to see how well we can do and are thankful for all our supporters!”
2021 Liberty High Varsity Boys Cross Country Schedule (subject to change)
Thursday, August 26 AT Iowa City Kickers Soccer Park 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 AT Iowa City Kickers Soccer Park 5:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 Invitational AT Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids TBD
Saturday, Sept. 11 Invitational AT Luther College, Decorah TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 14 AT Scott County Park, Eldridge 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16 AT Birdsall Park, Cedar Falls 6:05 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 AT Solon invitational, Solon Nature and Recreation Area 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 AT Dubuque Soccer Complex 4:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 Invitational, TBA TBD
Thursday, Sept. 30 AT Iowa City Kickers Soccer Park 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, October 2 Invitational AT Wartburg College, Waverly TBD
Thursday, October 7 MVC Super Meet AT Waterloo West HS 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 14 MVC Divisional Meet hosted by Liberty High School 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 20 State Qualifier Meet
Friday, October 29 State Meet AT Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge