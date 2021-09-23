JOHNSON COUNTY —On Tuesday, Nov. 2 voters will have the opportunity to choose their elected representatives in city and school board elections.
In Coralville, Meghann Foster is running unopposed for mayor after current mayor John Lundell announced he would not seek reelection. Foster is a current member of the Coralville City Council.
In addition to Foster’s seat, Laurie Goodrich and Hai Huynh will defend their seats against challengers Mike Knudson and Cindy Riley with three in total to be elected to a four-year term.
North Liberty City Council member Chris Hoffman will face challenger Mike Mbanza in a quest for the seat of departing mayor Terry Donahue, who like Lundell, is not seeking reelection. Two seats are open on the council with incumbent Brian Wayson and newcomer Erek Sittig on the ballot.
Oxford will have a new mayor via write-in ballots as no candidates have filed papers with the Johnson County Auditor’s Office for the position currently held by Penny Jenn. Five will vie for two seats (four-year term) on the Oxford City Council with incumbents Viki Kasper and Margaret Reihman facing challengers Sean Murphy, Kyle Volk, and Kris Walter.
Tiffin mayor Steve Berner is running unopposed in his bid for reelection while Al Havens and Eric Schnedler will seek reelection to the city council with newcomer Tim Orris. Three seats are open for four-year terms.
Voters in the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) and Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District will have several candidates to choose from for electing representatives to their respective school boards.
At CCA, nine candidates are on the ballot for four seats. Joshua Bates, Shaun Kukuzke, and Lindsey Staebler are vying for an at-large seat with a four-year term, Joe Burns is running unopposed for District 2 (Coralville and an area south of I-80), Abdouramane Bila is defending his District 4 (North Liberty) seat against challenger Kara Prickett, and Michelle Emmel, who was appointed to the board, is defending her District 3 (Tiffin and rural Oxford) seat against challengers Jennifer Downes and Matthew Johnson for a two-year term.
In the ICCSD, five, including incumbents J.P. Claussen and current vice president Ruthina Malone are facing challengers Krista Burrus, Jayne Finch, and Sheila Pinter in a contest for three four-year term seats. Maka Pilcher Hayek is running unopposed for a two-year term. ICCSD voters will also be asked to approve Proposition LY – the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), and Proposition LZ – the Revenue Purpose Statement. Both require a simple 50% vote to pass. Both propositions can be read in their entirety at www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov on the county auditor’s page under Elections-Voter Registration.
Important dates
Wednesday, Oct. 13: First day absentee ballots can be mailed and first day in person early voting is allowed by state law. Note that ballots are not required to be ready by this date. More information on when voting will start will be available closer to Election Day.
Monday, Oct. 18: Voter pre-registration deadline and deadline to request mailed ballot, 5 p.m. In person early voting and election day registration are still available after this deadline.
Monday, Nov. 1: Last day for in-person early voting at auditor’s office.
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Election Day. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vote at your regular polling place. All domestic mailed absentee ballots must arrive at auditor’s office before the polls close to be counted.