NORTH LIBERTY — Two candidates, Brian Wayson and Erek Sittig, are on the ballot for two four-year term seats on the North Liberty City Council.
Both candidates were sent six questions, and Sittig’s responses are printed below as received.
A brief biography (ex.: school, job/profession, experience, hobbies, family etc.):
Bachelor’s degree, Agricultural Business, Iowa State University, 2000
Juris Doctor Degree, University of Iowa College of Law, 2005
Private Law Practice since 2006, focusing mainly on real estate and municipal law since 2013
North Liberty Planning and Zoning Commission, 2003-2007
North Liberty Blues & BBQ Planning Committee, 2015-2019
North Liberty Community Pantry Volunteer and Board Member
Hobbies include working on my family’s farm near Waterloo, training for and completing triathlons, hiking, snowshoeing, and traveling when there isn’t a pandemic
Married to Kelly for 21 years, two kids, 16 and 12
Give us your assessment of the city. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
Honestly, I think the city runs well. The staff is experienced and capable and the current council works pretty well together. I would like to see a larger focus on equity and social justice issues in our community. The city has taken some small steps, but there’s more work to do.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I’m running for City Council because I’m a good fit for the current needs of the community. The focus of my current law practice is real estate and municipal law, so I can jump into a Council seat without much of a learning curve. I’ve also started to realize just how different my life has been, and will continue to be, than the lives of those who are members of marginalized communities. It’s important for me to use my advantages to give a voice to those who don’t have them.
If elected, my priority will be to work with my colleagues on the Council to continue setting reasonable and effective policies regarding the general direction of the City, and to take steps to make sure North Liberty is a welcoming place for everyone.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
I hope North Liberty will build on the steps it’s already taken to address inequity and racism in our community. Passing a hate crimes ordinance, hiring staff for outreach, creating a neighborhood ambassadors program are first steps, but North Liberty has some ground to make up. I hope we’ll continue to engage with our community members and make bigger strides to making everyone feel welcome.
Where would you like to see more, or less, money in the city budget spent?
I’d like to see more money spent to support social services programs working in North Liberty. There are plenty of organizations providing services to North Liberty residents who need more support, and the City Council discussed the distribution of a relatively small pot of City funds to some of those organizations earlier this year. Growth and regulation of development will always be important for North Liberty, but the pot of funds to organizations providing services to our residents should be much larger.
I would also like to see the city focus on making sure there’s adequate housing for all the workers in North Liberty. Ownership of a single-family home shouldn’t be limited to those who can afford a $200,000 — $300,000 mortgage.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I hope everyone will vote in the November 2 election and look forward to serving the citizens of North Liberty for the next four years.