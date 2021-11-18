TIFFIN— Seven Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School student athletes signed letters of intent to compete in collegiate athletics Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Thursday, Nov. 11, at the high school, in Tiffin.
Gavin Zillyette, Braxton McGrath, Calia Clubb, Bailey Olerich, Ben Swails, Morgan Etscheidt and Emma Mathis made their choices official as part of the National Signing Day.
Zillyette committed to Illinois State, in Normal, Ill., for track. As a junior, Zillyette was a State Qualifier in the 4x400 relay, with Cash Jensen, Keyan Gisleson, and Tom Johnson, the 4x800 relay with Jensen, Brandon Barker and Johnson, the 400-meter hurdles, and the 1,600-meter medley relay with Gage Freeman, Swails and Johnson. The 4x800 foursome set a school record with a third-place finish in 7:59.62, and Zillyette was second in the 400 hurdles in 55.88 seconds.
McGrath signed a Letter of Intent to swim for South Dakota State University in Brookings. McGrath, swimming with the Williamsburg Raiders in a program sharing agreement with CCA, was a 2021 State Qualifier in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. He was 15th at State in the butterfly with a time of 52.17 seconds and took 28th in the backstroke in 55.89 seconds.
Clubb will play volleyball for Illinois State University. She led the Clippers in kills this season with 340 across 96 sets played. Clubb produced two solo blocks and 33 block assists, made 291 digs and was second on the team in ace serves with 33.
Olerich signed to play softball for the University of Iowa. She led the team this season in hits, 57, including 52 singles, three doubles and two triples with a .467 batting average in 122 plate appearances. Olerich scored 37 times, drove in 17 runs, and led the Boats with 35 stolen bases.
Swails committed to play baseball for Iowa Western Community College, in Council Bluffs. He appeared in seven games this year but scored five runs and stole three bases. A multi-sport athlete, Swails also competed on the track team and was the quarterback for the Clippers varsity football team this year.
Etscheidt committed to Central College, in Pella, to play volleyball. She produced 80 kills, 45 block assists and 35 digs this season.
Mathis committed to DMACC to play softball. She was second on the team in hits this year with 46, including 40 singles, four doubles and two triples with a .354 batting average in 130 at bats, scored a team-high 38 runs and stole 28 bases. Mathis also made 22 outs for the Clippers.