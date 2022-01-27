The Clear Creek Amana School Board chose three finalists for the next Superintendent. The finalists are Mr. Brett Bunch, Dr. Corey Seymour and Dr. Matthew Strom. Each possess a strong background in education administration.
Bunch is the Superintendent of the Newport School District in Arkansas. he initially pursued a law degree at the University of Arkansas before transferring and graduating from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Marketing. He put the degree to use upon graduation, moving to Hilo, HI. as a television news anchor for KHBC for two years. Bunch moved back to the mainland and spent the next 20 years as a business executive before becoming an educator. He possesses a master’s in educational leadership and a Specialist degree in Education from Arkansas State University and is currently working on a Doctorate in Educational Administration.
Bunch taught AP US History and Economics, was a high school principal and served the past eight years as a Superintendent. He is an innovator in education from on-site medical, dental, vision and mental health services for students and staff to starting the only Conservation Academy in the country. He was recognized as the Administrator of the Year for work with mental and physical health for students by the State of Arkansas. Bunch developed a school calendar to better serve minorities and socioeconomically challenged students and initiated an academic compliance counselor increasing the academic rigor and accountability of students during the COVID crisis. Bunch’s district stayed ahead of the COVID crisis through strategic planning for technology, additional mental health services for students and teachers, and developing a partnership with T Mobile meeting the needs of students without quality internet services at home by providing hot spots.
Dr. Corey Seymour built a distinguished career in education graduating from Rice University where he was selected as a member of the AFCA Good Works Team and the Hitachi Promise of Tomorrow Scholarship recipient. He earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Texas Southern University and a Doctorate from Walden University in Organizational Psychology. Seymour began a career in education with the Houston Independent School District serving as an English teacher and athletic coach. He became a K-8 administrator, earning Assistant Principal of the Year and Principal of the Year honors.
Seymour took those experiences and accolades to Cedar Hill Independent School District, serving as a high school principal and leader of secondary schools. He accepted the superintendent position for Santa Gertrudis Independent School District. During this tenure, student participation in Advanced Placement and Dual Credit courses increased. The district also relished a 100 percent graduation rate, including district historic highs in college scholarships and state recognition. He broadened his career as an Area Assistant Superintendent (Area Senior Director) for Portland Public Schools and as the Executive Director of Leadership for Ector County Independent School District, overseeing and supporting numerous schools. Seymour’s career in education reflects a continued focus on improving equity and cultural proficiency, implementing diversity mindfulness practices, college and career readiness, developing school leaders and closing the achievement gap.
Dr. Matthew Strom is a facilitative leader striving to ensure all members of an educational organization, including students, employees and the community, collaborate to manage the content and process of an educational institution. Strom’s facilitative leadership works to maximize opportunities for children enabling them to capitalize on their talents and passions. Strom’s educational philosophy centers on providing learning opportunities to all students so they can explore, to the depth they desire, a broad array of K-12 experiences helping them “fall in love with learning and pursuing their passions with great intensity” (E. Paul Torrance). Strom firmly believes education systems should focus on helping children learn the skills of interdependence in order to realize the complexity of the learning process and the importance of critical thinking across multiple content areas.
Strom most recently served in the role of Chief Operating Officer of Queen Creek Unified School District, including 12,100 students and 14 sites, working with district departments to maximize efficiency and effectiveness. Prior to this role, Strom was the Assistant Superintendent of K-12 Educational Services in Chandler Unified, including 45,000 students and 45 sites, working with Curriculum, Instruction, Research and Assessment. He holds a doctorate degree (Ed.D.) from Northern Arizona University. Arizona School Administrators recognized his work in the program awarding his dissertation the Dissertation of the Year in 2012. In conjunction with the Center for the Future of Arizona, Strom received a 2021 Arizona State University President’s Medal for Social Embeddedness recognizing his efforts bringing Participatory Budgeting to both Chandler Unified and Queen Creek Unified. Participatory Budgeting involves students in allocating budgeted dollars for school improvement projects while promoting civic engagement. Prior to joining district office executive teams, Strom was the Mathematics Department Chair at Basha High School in Chandler, AZ. His K-12 teaching experience spanned 13 years covering a variety of subjects from AP Statistics to Computer Programming. Strom was born in Boone. He spent his formative years growing up in Ogden. Strom’s father, a 45-year mathematics teacher, moved the family to Phoenix, AZ. in 1986.
The school board is working with Ray and Associates conducting the search. The process included a community-wide survey, asking district residents, employees and students to provide input on the qualities and characteristics desired in the district’s next leader. The board conducted first round interviews Jan. 17-18. As a next step, the boards and stakeholder interview team conducts final interviews with each of the three finalists. The board plans to reach a final decision after the conclusion of the formal interviews.
The individual selected succeedes current Interim Superintendent Joseph E. Brown, Sr., filling in for the year after Superintendent Tim Kuehl accepted employment as Superintendent for both East Union and Murray School Districts.
Formal interviews were held Jan. 25-26, with the final scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31.
The community, parents and students are invited to meet the finalists at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, at the High School Performing Arts Center.
Ray and Associates will moderate the public question and answer meeting. An Optional Zoom Meeting may be attended at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81467475929, Meeting ID: 814 6747 5929