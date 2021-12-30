OXFORD— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District School Board of Directors met in a regular meeting Dec. 16 at the district administrative offices near Oxford.
Among the agenda items was an update to the district’s open enrollment with only Amana Elementary and the High School open to outside students for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year and for 2022-23 due to space restrictions and current capacity numbers. The district’s insufficient classroom space policy has the goal of providing classrooms with “an appropriate student-teacher ratio,” and gives the board discretion on a case-by-case basis. The district asks voters March 1 to approve a $65 million bond referendum for the construction of a new elementary school in the West Land Use area of Coralville, between I-380 and Hwy. 965 and south of Forevergreen Road and North of I-80, as well as for additions to the middle school and high school, both in Tiffin, along with other improvements to address the ongoing space crunch. A petition drive, in support of the bond referendum, garnered 494 verified name and address signatures meeting the requirement of 25 percent of the number of voters in the last school election. Signatures without an address were not counted.
CCA is fourth in the state for an increase in student enrollment in 2021 according to the Iowa Department of Education’s fall enrollment statistics with 2,975 PK-12 students. RSP & Associates, the district’s enrollment growth consultant, provides the board with the latest enrollment projections on Jan. 19.
The board also approved a change to the district’s Return to Learn (RTL) plan based on the latest guidance from the Johnson County Public Health Department unanimously and without discussion.
The district was notified Public Health is transitioning from the COVID-19 pandemic to “a community in which COVID-19 is endemic.” A pandemic occurs when a disease shows exponential growth which skyrockets with more cases everyday than the day before. An endemic is a disease outbreak which is consistently present but limited to a particular region and therefore making disease spread and rates of spread predictable.
CCA does not mandate quarantine for in-school-close contacts, and Public Health feels the district no longer needs to contact trace within the school setting. It was recommended and approved by the board the district no longer identify and report school close contacts. Also, Public Health does not feel continuous notification of parents, staff and other students is necessary when transmission rates are sustained or high.
“It is assumed that when rates are at these levels, there is a risk of exposure each time a person leaves their home,” the recommendation states.
Public Health also noted the risk is even greater for persons spending the majority of the day indoors without the ability to social distance, as would be the case in the elementary classrooms where staff and students are together for more than two hours per day, every day. The recommendation called for continuing to notify parents of elementary students of positive COVID cases in their child’s classroom, via Blackboard, but given the increased social exposure risks for middle and high school students coupled with the fact they do not typically spend two hours or more in a single classroom, parents would no longer be notified of positive cases at the middle and high schools. COVID numbers and percentages continue to be published on the district’s COVID Dashboard, at ccaschools.org, and Public Health continues to be notified when a positive case is reported to the district.
Students and staff testing positive are required to isolate away from school with return only upon meeting Public Health’s criteria of ten days from symptom onset or test date if asymptomatic and no fever for at least 24 hours and symptoms improving.
On Dec. 21, Amana Elementary had no COVID cases, Clear Creek Elementary, North Bend, the middle school and high school had a one percent COVID only illness percentage and Tiffin Elementary and Oak Hill were at less than one percent.
The board meets in a work session on Jan. 5 and meets with Ray and Associates on Jan. 12 to review superintendent candidates. Meeting agendas are available on the district website.