Clear Creek Amana (CCA) crowned its first two WaMaC Conference wrestling champions, in school history, Saturday, Jan. 28, as Emma Descourouez became the first conference champion in the history of the Clippers’ girls program at 117 pounds and Cale Nash won at 106 to become the first boys champion.
Overall the Clippers were 11th in team points with West Delaware winning the Team Championship and Independence taking runner up.
Emma Mathes and Caitlyn Williams placed second at 122 and 172, respectively.
2022 WaMaC Conference Tournament results for Clear Creek-Amana
106— Cale Nash (34-7), 1st place, 26.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Nash received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Nash won by fall over Ryan Koehler (Benton Community) 5-12 (Fall 1:49)
Semifinal– Nash won by decision over Tanner Wilson (Independence) 31-12 (Dec 8-4).
1st Place Match– Nash won by decision over Klayten Perreault (Mt. Vernon) 30-12 (Dec 6-3).
113— Nolan Howell (24-16), 6th place, 9.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Howell received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Howell won by decision over Elijah Kupka (Benton Community) 22-5 (Dec 5-2).
Semifinal– Kaden Kremer (Independence) 34-8 won by fall (Fall 1:44).
Cons. Round 3– Aldin Swanson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 20-7 won by fall (Fall 4:32).
5th Place Match– Kupka (Benton Community) won by decision (Dec 8-2).
132— Beck Arant (26-16), 3rd place, 16.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Arant received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Arant won by decision over Fletcher Maser (Williamsburg) 15-12 (Dec 5-0).
Semifinal– Wes Logan (Marion) 34-6 won in sudden victory -1 (SV-1 8-6).
Cons. Round 3– Arant won by decision over Croix Shebetka (Mt. Vernon) 23-19 (Dec 6-4).
3rd Place Match– Arant won by decision over Luke Johnson (Independence) 27-18 (Dec 17-10).
138— Max Carlson (23-23), 7th place, 6.5 team points
Champ. Round 1– Carlson received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Logan Arp (South Tama) 36-2 won by fall (0:59).
Cons. Round 2– Blake Heying (Benton Community) 21-15 won by decision (Dec 12-9).
Cons. Round 3– Carlson received a bye.
7th Place Match– Carlson won by tech fall over Aiden Novoa (CPU) 15-17 (TF-1.5 5:28 (19-3)).
145— Benjamin Haughey (24-14), 5th place, 9.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Haughey won by decision over Jackson Rhomberg (Mt. Vernon) 3-3 (Dec 2-1).
Quarterfinal– Ryan Barth (CPU) 31-11 won by fall (Fall 1:26).
Cons. Round 2- Haughey won by major decision over Cael Moore (Williamsburg) 19-23 (MD 10-0).
Cons. Round 3– Isaiah Weber (Independence) 32-7 won by fall (Fall 0:42).
5th Place Match– Haughey won by decision over Carson Turnis (West Delaware) 18-20 (Dec 6-4).
152— Nathan Speers (4-8), 8th place, 4.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Speers received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Henry Ryan (Mt. Vernon) 38-4 won by fall (Fall 1:32).
Cons. Round 2– Dalton Hoover (Independence) 19-14 won by fall (Fall 4-8).
Cons. Round 3– Speers won by fall over Andres Lugo Jr. (South Tama) 15-15 (Fall 2:29).
7th Place Match– Ryan Schlarmann (Beckman Catholic) 21-19 won by decision (Dec 4-0).
160— Ethan Williams (19-25), 6th place, 4.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Williams received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Jackson Hird (Mt. Vernon) 29-13 won by major decision (MD 12-4).
Cons. Round 2– Williams won by decision over Cyrus Mathes (South Tama) 17-24 (Dec 3-2).
Cons. Round 3– Conner Grover (Beckman Catholic) 33-8 won by fall (Fall 1:09).
5th Place Match– Hird (Mt. Vernon) won by decision (Dec 7-3).
170— Kaden Phan (7-27), 4.0 team points
Champ. Round 1– Boden Koehler (South Tama) 33-7 won by fall (Fall 0:31).
Cons. Round 1– Phan received a bye.
Cons. Round 2– Phan won by decision over Watson Krob (Mt. Vernon) 1-5 (Dec 7-3).
Cons. Round 3– Ryan Funke (Beckman Catholic) 26-11 won by fall (Fall 1:46).
220— Tyler Steines (11-30)
Champ. Round 1– Tayt Broell (Marion) 18-15 won by decision (Dec 5-4).
Cons. Round 1– Steines received a bye.
Cons. Round 2– Steines received a bye.
Cons. Round 3– Cale Fenton (Williamsburg) 26-22 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 4:32 (15-0)).
2022 WaMaC Girls Conference Tournament results for Clear Creek-Amana
107— Claire Vittetoe (2-9), 3rd place
Round 1– Emma Gillen (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-5 won by fall (Fall 2:28).
Round 2– Bree Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 22-6 won by fall (Fall 0:33).
Round 3– Vittetoe received a bye.
112— Marlie McBride (12-12), 3rd place
Round 1– Ellie Weets (Vinton-Shellsburg) 13-6 won by decision (Dec 8-3).
Round 2– Maddie Kirby (Williamsburg) 15-11 won by fall (Fall 3:15).
Round 3– McBride received a bye.
117— Emma Descourouez (12-6), 1st place
Round 1– Descourouez won by fall over Olivia Primrose (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-9 (Fall 1:57).
Round 2– Descourouez received a bye.
Round 3– Descourouez won by decision over Safina Yermetova (Solon) 13-11 (Dec 6-4).
122— Teagan Schreiber (21-6), 4th place
Champ. Round 1– Schreiber received a bye.
Champ. Round 2– Schreiber won by fall over Ava Garcia (Williamsburg) 4-21 (Fall 2:58).
Semifinal– Cheyenne Mulford (Solon) 18-12 won by fall (Fall 1:34).
Cons. Round 3– Schreiber won by fall over Anna Tuuri (Marion) 16-8 (Fall 5:04).
3rd Place Match– Claire Gaffney (Mt. Vernon) 13-11 won by fall (Fall 1:05).
122— Emma Mathis (12-10), 2nd place
Champ. Round 1– Mathis received a bye.
Quarterfinal– Mathis won by fall over Tuuri (Marion) (Fall 1:04).
Semifinal– Mathis won by fall over Gaffney (Mt. Vernon) (Fall 1:16).
1st Place Match– Mulford (Solon) won by fall (Fall 3:19).
127— Haley Descourouez (6-7), 5th place
Quarterfinal– Descourouez received a bye.
Semifinal– Jordan Wheeler (Marion) 17-9 won by fall (Fall 1:53).
Cons. Semi– Lexi Goodell (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-15 won by medical forfeit (M. For.).
5th Place Match– Descourouez received a bye.
127— Stormy Bauwens (11-10), 3rd place
Quarterfinal– Bauwens won by fall over Goodell (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 0:44).
Semifinal– Rylee Vercande (Williamsburg) 21-2 won by fall (Fall 3:54).
Cons. Semi– Bauwens received a bye.
3rd Place Match– Bauwens won by fall over Goodell (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 0:48).
137— Kaly Thomas (17-12), 4th place
Quarterfinal– Thomas won by fall over Eleanor Gnida (Solon) 1-7 (Fall 1:23).
Semifinal Moorea Brown (CPU) 21-6 won by fall (Fall 5:28).
Cons. Semi– Thomas received a bye.
3rd Place Match– Addison Burden (Solon) 16-7 won by fall (Fall 2:26).
172— Caitlyn Williams (15-9), 2nd place
Quarterfinal– Williams won by fall over Rejusha Kuan (Maquoketa) 0-2 (Fall 1:02).
Semifinal Williams won by fall over Harper Griffin (Marion) 8-15 (Fall 0:49).
1st Place Match– Libby Dix (Mt. Vernon) 20-5 won by fall (Fall 3:07).