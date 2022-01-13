CCA’s Schreiber and Descourouez win at Highland Tournament North Liberty Leader Jan 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RIVERSIDE— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) lady wrestlers competed in Highland-Riverside’s Girls Wrestling Tournament, on Jan. 8, with all seven athletes earning top-four finishes.Teagan Schreiber and Emma Descourouez captured first place in their classes with Emma Mathis and Kaly Thomas finishing second.Highland Girls Wrestling Tournament Results for Clear Creek-AmanaGirls 3 — Teagan Schreiber, 1st PlaceRound 1 – Schreiber won by fall over Angelina Roling (Highland) (Fall 3:29).Round 2 – Schreiber won by fall over Nabi Emmanuel (City High) (Fall 1:13).Round 3 – Schreiber won by fall over Helen Orszula (Iowa City West) (Fall 0:30).Girls 4 — Marlie McBride, 4th PlaceRound 1 – Danica Linn (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall (Fall 1:55).Round 2 – Adison Musser (North Cedar) won by fall (Fall 1:31).Round 3 – Abby Blint (Mount Pleasant) won by fall (Fall 2:58).Girls 5 — Emma Descourouez, 1st PlaceRound 1 — Descourouez won in sudden victory -1 over Saidee Hamilton (Tipton) (SV-1 6-4).Round 2 – Descourouez won by fall over Sydney Wilkes (City High) (Fall 1:50).Round 3 – Descourouez won by fall over Alyssa Ferdig (WACO) (Fall 1:09).Girls 6 — Emma Mathis, 2nd PlaceRound 1 – Mathis won by fall over Rylee Rice (WACO) (Fall 1:26).Round 2 – Mariah Webster (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall (Fall 2:52).Round 3 – Mathis won by fall over Jaydee Macareno (Highland) (Fall 1:23).Girls 8 — Stormy Bauwens, 3rd PlaceRound 1 – Ashlynn Miller (North Cedar) won by fall (Fall 0:32).Round 2 – Kylie Doty (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall (Fall 2:36).Round 3 – Bauwens won by fall over Ava Davis (City High) (Fall 3:59).Girls 10 — Kaly Thomas, 2nd PlaceRound 1 – Thomas won by fall over Nicole Peterson (City High) (Fall 0:39).Round 2 – Maddie Peiffer (Highland) won by decision (Dec 8-5).Round 3 – Thomas won by fall over Alex Spies (Regina) (Fall 2:53).Girls 14 — Caitlyn Williams, 3rd PlaceRound 1 – Williams won by fall over Lexi Nash (City High) (Fall 3:22).Round 2 – Katie Schlosser (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall (Fall 0:58).Round 3 – Teegan Sulentich (Washington) won by fall (Fall 3:26). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Winter sportsAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Spring sportsFaçade project showing progress for 2021 and beyondAxe-cade opens doors downtownAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sportsSledding Hill in uptown MV popular destination this weekARTS - Bijou Movie Theater crew weathers pandemic, looking forward to movies aheadCity holds chamber allocation over RAGBRAI funds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.