RIVERSIDE— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) lady wrestlers competed in Highland-Riverside’s Girls Wrestling Tournament, on Jan. 8, with all seven athletes earning top-four finishes.

Teagan Schreiber and Emma Descourouez captured first place in their classes with Emma Mathis and Kaly Thomas finishing second.

Highland Girls Wrestling Tournament Results for Clear Creek-Amana

Girls 3 — Teagan Schreiber, 1st Place

Round 1 – Schreiber won by fall over Angelina Roling (Highland) (Fall 3:29).

Round 2 – Schreiber won by fall over Nabi Emmanuel (City High) (Fall 1:13).

Round 3 – Schreiber won by fall over Helen Orszula (Iowa City West) (Fall 0:30).

Girls 4 — Marlie McBride, 4th Place

Round 1 – Danica Linn (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall (Fall 1:55).

Round 2 – Adison Musser (North Cedar) won by fall (Fall 1:31).

Round 3 – Abby Blint (Mount Pleasant) won by fall (Fall 2:58).

Girls 5 — Emma Descourouez, 1st Place

Round 1 — Descourouez won in sudden victory -1 over Saidee Hamilton (Tipton) (SV-1 6-4).

Round 2 – Descourouez won by fall over Sydney Wilkes (City High) (Fall 1:50).

Round 3 – Descourouez won by fall over Alyssa Ferdig (WACO) (Fall 1:09).

Girls 6 — Emma Mathis, 2nd Place

Round 1 – Mathis won by fall over Rylee Rice (WACO) (Fall 1:26).

Round 2 – Mariah Webster (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall (Fall 2:52).

Round 3 – Mathis won by fall over Jaydee Macareno (Highland) (Fall 1:23).

Girls 8 — Stormy Bauwens, 3rd Place

Round 1 – Ashlynn Miller (North Cedar) won by fall (Fall 0:32).

Round 2 – Kylie Doty (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall (Fall 2:36).

Round 3 – Bauwens won by fall over Ava Davis (City High) (Fall 3:59).

Girls 10 — Kaly Thomas, 2nd Place

Round 1 – Thomas won by fall over Nicole Peterson (City High) (Fall 0:39).

Round 2 – Maddie Peiffer (Highland) won by decision (Dec 8-5).

Round 3 – Thomas won by fall over Alex Spies (Regina) (Fall 2:53).

Girls 14 — Caitlyn Williams, 3rd Place

Round 1 – Williams won by fall over Lexi Nash (City High) (Fall 3:22).

Round 2 – Katie Schlosser (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall (Fall 0:58).

Round 3 – Teegan Sulentich (Washington) won by fall (Fall 3:26).

Recommended for you