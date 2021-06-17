OXFORD– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity softball team improved to 10-2 on the season, with a ten game winning streak, Wednesday, June 9, sweeping rival Williamsburg in a home doubleheader. The Clippers took the opener, 1-0, in nine innings and finished off the Raiders, 5-0, in the nightcap.
The Raiders threatened in the top of the fourth inning of the opener with two runners on base and two outs, but the Clipper defense made the third out to end the half. The Creek Girls had an opportunity to clinch the win in the bottom of the eighth, however a controversial call by the umpire dropped the third out, stranding Halle Bormann and Gabrielle Bedford. Reese Stockman singled down the third base line in the bottom of the ninth, moved to second as Ella Miller singled and took third on a passed ball. Olivia Miller drove Stockman home for the game-ending-game-winning run with an RBI hit.
Stockman, the Millers and Ella Crow all had one hit apiece in the contest, while Ashley Webb went the distance in the circle giving up only three hits, no runs and striking out five.
The Creek Girls struck early in the nightcap, plating one run in the bottom of the first and adding three runs in the fourth. An insurance run in the fifth gave them the 5-0 win.
Bedford and Katelyn LeFleur had two hits apiece, with both drilling a home run over the fence for the Clippers, and LeFleur drove in three runs. Bliss Beck pitched the full game giving up four hits, no runs, walking seven and striking out seven.
Clear Creek Amana 1, Williamsburg 0
Hits— Ella Crow 1, Reese Stockman 1, Ella Miller 1, Olivia Miller 1.
Singles— Crow 1, Stockman 1, E. Miller 1, O. Miller 1.
Runs— Stockman 1.
RBI— O. Miller 1.
Pitching— Ashley Webb (W) 9 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts.
Clear Creek Amana 5, Liberty High 0
Hits— Gabrielle Bedford 2, Katelyn LeFleur 2, Ellie Crow 1, Reese Stockman 1.
Singles— LeFleur 1, Crow 1, Stockman 1.
Doubles— Bedford 1.
Homeruns— Bedford 1, LeFleur 1.
Runs— Bedford 2, Emma Mathis 1, LeFleur 1, Sam Schrage 1.
RBIs— LeFleur 3, Bedford 1.
Pitching— Bliss Beck (W) 7 IP, 4 hits, 0 runs, 7 walks, 7 strikeouts.