CEDAR RAPIDS– The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance opens the 16th season of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market presented by Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust on Saturday, June 19, safely featuring around 100 vendors in the heart of downtown Cedar Rapids.
While the market schedule is slightly delayed from the traditional season timeframe, beginning on Saturday, June 19, with the July through September markets held the first and third Saturdays of the months, there will be a full eight markets this season. All markets run from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Plans are subject to change based on evolving health and safety protocols.
Additionally, this year, the Downtown Farmers Markets offers an autumn focused market. We heard from attendees and vendors apples, cider, gourds, pumpkins and other fall produce are extremely sought-after. This opportunity better accommodates the growing season for those items, as well. Load up on all the fall favorites at the final market on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Market dates include June 19, July 3, July 17, Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 18 and Oct. 2.
This season, the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market will follow mandatory health and safety guidelines to successfully execute the outdoor in-person markets. Modifications to a traditional market are necessary due to the global pandemic health crisis.
“We are thrilled to bring the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market back in-person for our community while also supporting our local economy and Iowa vendors,” said Ellie Evans, events planner, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. “Our market has been recognized as one of the largest open-air markets in the Midwest and rated as a best-in-class farmers market by the American Farmland Trust. Patrons will find traditional market products, such as produce, flowers, meats and cheeses, along with unique artisan gifts, specialty food items and baked goods.”
The market venue will follow social distancing guidelines and spread a purposefully decreased number of vendors out between First and Fourth Avenues SE and between First and Sixth Streets SE.
“At the beginning of the season, Farmers Market patrons will see around 100 vendors spaced out and using only one side of the street,” said Evans. “This is all just a starting point, and we will continuously evaluate protocols and programming throughout the season in response to the fluctuating COVID-19 virus infections levels and vaccination rates. We hope to gradually increase vendors throughout the season as well as utilize both sides of the street.”
Check the online vendor map at cedarrapids.org for vendor locations. New in 2021, patrons have the opportunity to scan a QR code to receive the Farmers Market map on their phones. This easily accessible and mobile opportunity provides an interactive Downtown Farmers Market featuring vendor listings and information by date, as well as locations of vendors, products available for sale, and more.
Masks are encouraged for both vendors and attendees at the market. Vendors are also encouraged to provide hand sanitizer available for public use at all booths. One-way pedestrian traffic flow is encouraged through the venue. There are limited prepared food options at the beginning of the market season, with the ability to increase those options if guidance is relaxed as public health threats diminish. Above all, vendors, patrons and volunteers are asked that if feeling ill or having a fever, to not attend the market to protect the health and safety of all.
Additionally, Linn County Public Health is hosting a pop-up COIVD-19 vaccination clinic at the Market on Saturday, June 19, and Saturday, July 17. Patrons can choose from the Johnson and Johnson (ages 18+) or Pfizer (ages 12+) vaccination. Those receiving the first dose at the market on June 19 can come back to the market and receive a second dose on July 17. The pop-up clinic is in the heart of Greene Square. It is recommended, but not required, vaccine recipients bring an insurance card and photo ID to receive a vaccination.
There will not be certain traditional elements of the Market, children’s activities and live entertainment options.
There are always new vendors to seek out at the Farmers Market. A few new vendors, this year, include Farm to Health Organics and J&L Farms and more.
Farm to Health Organics produces a variety of products including oils, creams, gummies and bath bombs created with premium PCR hemp from their Iowa Heritage Farm. Their seven-step process ensures customers the highest level of efficiency and care.
J&L Farms is a small fourth generation family farm in southeast Iowa specializing in premium beef and pork. They raise Akaushi beef, a Japanese breed known for its intense marbling, extreme tenderness and buttery taste. They raise Berkshire pork, a heritage breed known for its tender juicy cuts with deep flavor. J&L Farms is BQA certified.
The Market’s partnership continues with local organizations bringing greater accessibility to local goods and produce. SNAP offers nutritional assistance to low-income people and families and thanks to Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP), Horizons: A Family Service and Well Labs, market vendors will accept SNAP benefits.
In previous years, Home Run For Hunger, the alliance between the Downtown Farmers Market, HACAP, First Federal Credit Union and the Cedar Rapids Kernels was awarded ‘Best Partnership’ by the Eastern Iowa Freedom from Hunger, and we’re continuing the collaboration again this season. Volunteers walk each Market after the closing bell to gather food donations from vendors. The volunteers load the food onto the HACAP Mobile Pantry and the donated food is delivered to food pantries in Linn and surrounding counties. Market patrons have the opportunity to purchase goods and produce from Market vendors and donate to the cause via a box at the Information Booth.
On Farmers Market Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can park at the Five Seasons ramp, Paramount Theatre lot, GTC lot, and Fourth Avenue ramp for free and at the Convention Center ramp for just a dollar, in addition to free on street parking. Handicap parking is free and available in these ramps, lots and on street.
Cyclists can park and lock their bikes at the Bike Valet for free at Fourth Ave. and Fifth St. in Greene Square. The Bike Valet is a collaborative effort of the Linn County Trails Association, the Bicycle Advisory Committee and Bike Ambassadors.
The Downtown Farmers Market is produced by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and presented by Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust. CRB&T will be at the corner of Third Avenue and Third Street SE promoting their Movies on the Riverbank events this summer.