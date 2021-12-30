OXFORD — On December 16, patrons of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District presented 494 signatures meeting the 25% requirement of the number of voters voting in the last election to allow the opportunity for the public vote of the bond referendum.
After signatures were presented, the Clear Creek Amana Board of Education called for a special election to be held on March 1, 2022 for the issuance of bonds in an amount not to exceed $65,000,000. Funds generated from the passage of the bond referendum would help alleviate capacity issues.
Voter approval would allow the district to construct an elementary school in Coralville, located in the east area of the school district. Funds generated would also be used to build additions to the District’s middle and high school facilities, including fine arts space at the middle school and the high School; career and technical vocational space at the high school and related site improvements at the middle school and the high school and for new playground spaces and to improve existing playgrounds at the elementary schools. The District’s total tax levy rate will not be increased for these projects.
In 2019 the school board, community and administration reviewed District facility plans to accommodate future growth and capacity issues. The groups reviewed enrollment data, area population growth, and reviewed the District’s needs. Plans were presented to the community in January 2020 but were stalled due to the pandemic.
Even during the pandemic, Clear Creek Amana experienced enrollment growth and was recently cited as the 4th fastest growing school district in the state by the Iowa Department of Education’s December 13, 2021 enrollment news release. Since 2015 the district has seen an increase of 675 students and class sizes are projected to be near 300 students per grade level within the next ten years.
The bond referendum plan supports the district’s long-term goals to support neighborhood schools, reduce transportation costs, retain small class sizes, and provide comprehensive vocational and career technology education opportunities for all students.
The current high school addition is the last project from the 2017 bond referendum and is projected to be complete before the 2022-2023 school year. This project adds an additional 12 classrooms and a student common space bringing capacity to 1200 for the high school. The 2017 referendum passed with 71% of the vote. Bond elections must be approved by at least 60% of those voting.