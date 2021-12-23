FORT MADISON— The Clear Creek Amana wrestlers competed in Fort Madison’s two-day invitational tournament Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, finishing tenth out of a 21-team field. Ottumwa won the tourney (393.5 points), Cedar Rapids Kennedy was the runner up (382.0) and Solon was ninth (194.5).
Cale Nash was the Clipper’s highest-placing athlete, taking second place at 106. Max Carlson (138) was fifth and Beck Arant (132) placed sixth.
Fort Madison Invitational results for Clear Creek Amana
106— Cale Nash (15-5) 2nd place
Round 1– Nash won by tech fall over Jacob Nelson (Columbus Community/WMU) 9-8 (TF-1.5 3:10 (16-0))
Round 2– Nash won by fall over Landon Bell (Highland-Riverside) 6-12 (Fall 1:03)
Round 3– Nash won by fall over Nick Beesley (Louisa-Muscatine) 6-6 (Fall 0:46)
Quarterfinal– Nash won by fall over Wil Whitaker (Mediapolis) 10-7 (Fall 2:33)
Semifinal– Nash won by decision over Mitchell Pins (Dubuque Hempstead) 13-4 (Dec 5-4)
1st Place Match– Carter West (Notre Dame, Burlington) 19-1 won by fall (Fall 3:16)
106— Kade Kleinmeyer (1-6), 14th place
Round 1– Gavyn Siemens (Fort Madison) 7-3 won by fall (Fall 2:32)
Round 2– West (Notre Dame) won by fall (Fall 0:22)
Round 3– Rylee Moore (Keokuk) 8-7 won by fall (Fall 0:31)
Quarterfinal– Evan Burg (Solon) 8-11 won by fall (Fall 1:46)
Cons. Round 1– Kleinmeyer won by fall over Charlie Sitzmann (Prairie City-Monroe (PCM)) 2-17 (Fall 1:53)
Cons. Semi– Jack Oleson (CR Kennedy) 4-4 won by fall (Fall 5:03)
13th Place Match– Nate Edmonds (Washington) 7-5 won by fall (Fall 1:10)
120— Nolan Howell (7-6), 11th place
Round 1– Howell won by decision over Jackson Popelka (Kennedy) 3-7 (Dec 2-0)
Round 2– Dawson Fish (Hempstead) 12-6 won by fall (Fall 3:34)
Round 3– Logan Pennock (Fort Madison) 15-8 won by fall (Fall 0:14)
Quarterfinal– Howell won by fall over Jacob Widmer (Burlington) 4-10 (Fall 3:56)
Semifinal– Remington Fry (PCM) 14-7 won by decision (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Semi– Howell won by tech fall over Remington Fields (Highland) 3-16 (TF-1.5 5:25 (15-0))
11th Place Match– Howell won by fall over Widmer (Burlington) (Fall 5:59)
126— Jack Stevens (13-5), 7th place
Round 1– Stevens won by tech fall over Jack Kleese (Washington) 14-6 (TF-1.5 4:40 (18-3))
Round 2– Stevens won by fall over Hunter Dieckman (Louisa-Muscatine) 1-13 (Fall 0:09)
Round 3– Stevens won by major decision over Emmett Kruse (Fort Madison) 10-13 (MD 9-1)
Quarterfinal– Jordan Schmidt (Solon) 14-6 won by decision (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Round 1– Dawson Goodwin (Ottumwa) 15-5 won by fall (Fall 1:54)
7th-Place Match– Stevens won by fall over Kruse (Fort Madison) (Fall 1:51)
132— Beck Arant (10-11), 6th place
Round 1– Daltin Doud (Ottumwa) 18-1 won by fall (Fall 3:09)
Round 2– Arant won by major decision over Hewitt Brinegar (PCM) 10-10 (MD 9-1)
Round 3– Arant won by fall over Nolan Brant (Louisa-Muscatine) 0-13 (Fall 0:11)
Quarterfinal– Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame) 20-0 won by fall (Fall 0:49)
Cons. Round 1– Arant won by fall over Henry Wiseman (Fort Madison) 13-9 (Fall 4:47)
Cons. Semi– Doud (Ottumwa) won by fall (Fall 3:13)
5th Place Match– Jackson Ruden (Hempstead) 10-9 won by medical forfeit (M. For)
138— Max Carlson (10-10), 5th place
Round 1– Tate O’Shea (Norte Dame) 17-2 won by fall (Fall 0:30)
Round 2– Carlson won by fall over Maddix Kite (Van Buren County) 2-4 (Fall 1:47)
Round 3– Carlson won by decision over Kynnick Christofferson (Notre Dame) 3-2 (Dec 7-1)
Quarterfinal– Koby Chanthalavanh (Ottumwa) 13-5 won by decision (Dec 7-6)
Cons. Semi– Ashtin Falck (Kennedy) 10-1 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 4:29 (17-0))
5th-Place Match– Carlson won by fall over Spencer Grout (Highland) 5-13 (Fall 5:30)
138— Lucas Speers (2-5), 14th place
Round 1– Falck (Kennedy) won by fall (Fall 1:40)
Round 2– Grout (Highland) won by fall (Fall 1:06)
Round 3– Speers won by fall over Isaiah Robben (Mediapolis) 5-11 (Fall 1:45)
Quarterfinal– Nathan Chappell (Hempstead) 3-4 won by fall (Fall 5:17)
Cons. Round 1– Speers received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Semi– Gavin Mills (Louisa-Muscatine) 8-7 won by medical forfeit (M. For.)
13th-Place Match– Calvin Johnson (Fort Madison) 3-4 won by fall (5:17)
145— Benjamin Haughey (7-6), 7th place
Round 1 – Braylon Griffiths (Ottumwa) 14-4 won by major decision (MD 11-3)
Round 2 – Haughey won by fall over Dante Zuniga (Columbus Comm.) 4-9 (Fall 1:53)
Round 3 – Haughey received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal– Colin Falck (Kennedy) 13-2 won by fall (Fall 2:26)
Cons. Round 1– Aidan Pennock (Fort Madison) 14-8 won by fall (Fall 2:26)
7th-Place Match– Haughey won by decision over Tanner Burchett (Burlington) 6-7 (Dec 5-0)
152— Samuel Schneider (6-12), 7th place
Round 1– Schneider won by fall over Jeffrey McDanel (PCM) 5-16 (Fall 0:57)
Round 2– Schneider won by fall over Darrin Coffman (Van Buren Co.) 8-5 (Fall 1:15)
Round 3– Justin Little (Liberty (Wentzville)) 14-7 won by fall (Fall 2:44)
Quarterfinal– Isaiah Fenton (Notre Dame) 17-1 won by fall (Fall 0:19)
Cons. Round 1– Austin Miller (Fort Madison) 6-4 won by major decision (MD 13-5)
7th-Place Match– Schneider won by fall over Jordan Twitty (Kennedy) 1-4 (Fall 1:16)
152 Nathan Speers (2-3), 10th place
Round 1– Speers won by fall over Owen Baker (Burlington) 4-8 (Fall 3:35)
Round 2– Zachariah Shoemaker (Ottumwa) 18-1 won by fall (Fall 0:08)
Round 3– Miller (Fort Madison) won by fall (Fall 1:47)
Quarterfinal– Speers received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal– Speers won in sudden victory -1 over McDanel (PCM) (SV-1 9-7)
9th-Place Match– Coffman (Van Buren Co.) won by fall (Fall 3:16)
160— Ethan Williams (9-10), 10th
Round 1– Williams won by decision over Jared Lopez (Muscatine) 8-13 (Dec 4-2)
Round 2– Gage Sweckard (Mackinaw) 13-4 won by decision (Dec 5-1)
Round 3– Teague Smith (Fort Madison) 17-4 won by fall (Fall 0:31)
Quarterfinal– Williams won by fall over Hunter Haage (Keokuk) 3-10 (Fall 1:03)
Semifinal– Williams won by fall over David Karam (Solon) 9-10 (Fall 5:33)
9th-Place Match– Trenton Williams (Liberty (Wentzville)) 14-4 won by fall (Fall 0:40)
160— Kaden Phan (4-13), 8th place
Round 1– Phan won by fall over Levi Arnold (Mediapolis) 2-5 (Fall 3:54)
Round 2– Dominic Lopez (New London) 21-0 won by fall (Fall 2;27)
Round 3– Phan won by tech fall over Kaden Hubbell (Ottumwa) 10-10 (TF-1.5 4:00 (21-4))
Quarterfinal– Sam West (Notre Dame) 17-3 won by fall (Fall 5:04)
Cons. Round 1– Rashon Jennings (Kennedy) 10-7 won by fall (Fall 5:04)
7th-Place Match– Cole Rettenmaier (Hempstead) 8-8 won by decision (Dec 8-3)
220— Tyler Steines (6-11), 12th place
Round 1– Steines won by fall over Kaiden Valcore (PCM) 2-10 (Fall 0:31)
Round 2– Daniel Sokolik (Fort Madison) 16-8 won by fall (Fall 2:40)
Round 3– Evan Franke (Muscatine) 16-3 won by fall (Fall 2:45)
Quarterfinal– Steines received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal– Colley Billingsly (Washington) 15-7 won by fall (Fall 0:34)
Cons. Semi– Steines won by fall over Valcore (PCM) (Fall0:38)
11th-Place Match– Geoffrey Hudson (Liberty (Wentzville)) 15-7 won by decision (Dec 3-2)