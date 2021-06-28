TIFFIN— Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity baseball team moved to an 11-10 record Thursday, June 24, with a doubleheader split with the West Delaware Hawks in Tiffin.
A three-run effort in the bottom of game one’s first inning set the Clippers on a good course before the Hawks plated one run in the top of the second. One more CCA run scored in the fourth with the rest of the contest belonging to West Delaware with two runs in the sixth, and two in the seventh. Reece Hoffman, Jack Downes, Stirlen Roberson, Blaine Stockman, and David Williams put up one hit apiece with a double each from Downes, Roberson, and Williams. Downes drove in two runs as well. Josh Loren spent 5.2 innings on the mound giving up five hits, three runs (two earned), walked two, and recorded eight strikeouts.
Two runs, one in the bottom of the first, and one in the sixth, were all the Boats needed to sink the Hawks 2-0 in the nightcap. Sam Young, Ty Fuller, and Roberson had one hit apiece with an RBI for Young and Roberson. Williams pitched six innings giving up six hits and no runs, walking three, and dispensing five strikeouts while Tyler Loren pitched one inning with one hit, no runs, and three strikeouts.
West Delaware 5, Clear Creek Amana 4
Hits — Reece Hoffman 1, Jack Downes 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, Blaine Stockman 1, David Williams 1
Singles — Hoffman 1, Stockman 1
Doubles — Downes 1, Roberson 1, Williams 1
Runs —Hoffman 1, Brock Reade 1, Roberson 1, Jake Van Handel 1
RBI — Downes 2
Pitching — Josh Loren 5.2 IP, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, 8 strikeouts. Roberson 1.1 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts
Clear Creek Amana 2, West Delaware 0
Hits — Sam Young 1, Ty Fuller 1, Stirlen Roberson 1
Singles — Young 1, Fuller 1, Roberson 1
Runs —Young 1, Cash Jensen 1
RBI — Young 1, Roberson 1
Pitching — David Williams 6.0 IP, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. Tyler Loren 1.0 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.