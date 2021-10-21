MARION — With the regular season in the rear view mirror, and the postseason looming large ahead, the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity volleyball team competed in the two-day WaMaC Tournament, breaking even on the four-match affair.
The action started with pool play on Monday, Oct. 11 in Mount Vernon where the Clippers knocked off South Tama 2-0 (21-15, 21-4) but fell to the host Mustangs 2-1 (18-21, 21-13, 9-15). The competition moved to Marion High School on Thursday, Oct. 14 for bracket play, and again the Creek Girls split the night with a 2-0 loss to Beckman Catholic of Dyersville (20-25, 16-25) and a 2-1 win over Independence (25-27, 25-21, 15-6).
The Clippers finished the regular season at 6-0 in WaMaC West competition and 27-11 overall and will start Class 4A Region 5 action Thursday, Oct. 21 with the semifinal round. CCA will face the winner of a Tuesday, Oct. 19 quarterfinal round match between Benton Community and Grinnell at 7:00 p.m. at home. Marion will also play on the 21st facing the winner of a Boone and Gilbert quarterfinal match. The Region 5 final is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26 at a site to be determined with the winner advancing to the 2021 State Tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse (formerly the US Cellular Center) in Cedar Rapids Monday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 4.
Clear Creek Amana volleyball in WaMaC Pool Play, Monday, Oct. 11 at Mount Vernon
CCA 2 South Tama 0 (21-15, 21-4)
Kills — Bliss Beck 10, Calia Clubb 7, Silvana Kabolo 2, Addison Gisleson 2, Sam Schrage 1
Assists — Kenadi Wood 13, Jaclyn Pitcher 2, Meg Berkland 2
Solo blocks — Beck 2
Block assists — Beck 2, Kabolo 2, Schrage 2, Clubb 1, Morgan Etscheidt 1
Dig — Gisleson 7, Clubb 6, Wood 5, Berkland 2,
Ace serve — Wood 1
Mount Vernon 2, CCA 1 (21-18, 13-21, 15-9)
Kills — Calia Clubb 11, Bliss Beck 9, Addison Gisleson 7, Silvana Kabolo 2, Morgan Etscheidt 1, Sam Schrage 1
Assists — Jaclyn Pitcher 14, Kenadi Wood 10, Meg Berkland 3, Clubb 1, Gisleson 1
Solo blocks — 0
Block assists — Beck 1, Kabolo 1, Etscheidt 1, Schrage 1
Dig — Berkland 13, Clubb 10, Gisleson 10, Pitcher 8, Wood 3, Kabolo 2, Schrage 2, Beck 1
Ace serve — Pitcher 1, Berkland 1
Clear Creek Amana volleyball in WaMaC Bracket Play, Thursday, Oct. 14 at Marion High School
Beckman Catholic 2 Clear Creek Amana 0 (25-20, 25-16)
Clear Creek Amana 2 Independence 1 (25-27, 25-21, 15-6)
WaMaC West Standings
Conference Overall
Clear Creek Amana 6-0 27-11
Benton Community 5-1 23-14
Independence 4-2 27-12
Vinton-Shellsburg 3-3 17-17
Williamsburg 2-4 11-22
South Tama 1-5 14-21
Center Point-Urbana 0-6 5-29