TIFFIN — Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity football team recovered from a 28-14 home loss to Independence in Week Two with a 48-14 pounding of the Washington (Iowa) Demons Friday, Sept. 10, at home on Red, White, and Blue Night.
Good fortune smiled upon the Clippers as they recovered their own opening kick-off, turned the sails into the wind, and drove downfield. While Washington’s defense kept the Clippers out of the end zone, Grant Kruse booted a 29-yard field goal for a fast 3-0 lead. Gage Freeman delivered CCA’s first touchdown of the night with a 67-yard scramble with 6:02 left in the first quarter. Kruse nailed the point after kick and the Clippers went ahead 10-0. Kruse nailed his second field goal of the night, a 30+ yard job effort, with 8:57 left in the first half for a 13-0 advantage.
Washington made it onto the scoreboard with 6:14 left in the half when their quarterback slipped into the end zone on a keeper to make it 13-6. A successful two-point conversion play cut CCA’s lead to five points at 13-8. Freeman gave the Boats some breathing room after a long run ended in a touchdown and a 19-8 advantage. Kruse’s successful kick made it 20-8 with four seconds left before halftime.
Quarterback Ben Swails found Andrew Schlemme for a touchdown with 8:04 left in the third to make it 26-8. Kruse again scored the point after and CCA led 27-8. Swails scored on a keeper with just over three minutes left in the period to put the Clippers up 33-8, and again Kruse drilled the ball through the uprights for a 34-8 advantage.
Reece Hoffman made a name for himself in the fourth quarter as he not only picked off a Washington pass in the end zone, saving the Clippers from having a touchdown scored against them, but he also took off with the ball, running coast to coast for 102 yards and another CCA touchdown. With another good kick from Kruse, the Boats enjoyed a 41-8 lead before Jackson Schmidt scored with 6:07 left in the ballgame to make it 47-8. This time Gabe Bormann booted the point after kick for a 48-8 lead and triggering the continuous clock. The Demons managed to score in the final minutes for the 48-14 final score.
Swails completed seven of 15 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, Freeman hauled the mail a dozen times for 182 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 24 yards. Schmidt had seven carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, and Swails kept the ball eight times for 29 yards and a touchdown. In addition to going five-for-five in point after kicks, Kruse also dominated defensively with eight solo tackles. Gunther Sandersfeld had eight total tackles and six solos with six solos from Ethan Pegump. Pegump also made a key fumble recovery in the third quarter for the Clippers.
The Clippers travel to Liberty High and revival of the “Boats vs. Bolts” rivalry on Friday, Sept. 17 with the sophomores kicking off at 5 p.m. and the varsity taking the field around 7:30 p.m. CCA kicks off district play with a visit from Oskaloosa on Friday, Sept. 24 for the Homecoming Game. Freshmen will play at 4:45 p.m. with the varsity again starting around 7:30 p.m.
Clear Creek Amana 48 Washington 14
Passing — Ben Swails 7-15-98-1-0
Rushing — Gage Freeman 12-182-2, Jackson Schmidt 7-44-1, Ben Swails 8-29-1, Xavier Williams 6-12-0, Gabe Bormann 3-17-0, Reece Hoffman 2-1-0, Thomas Dunn 1-2-0
Receiving — Freeman 3-24-0, Bryce Mougin 2-18-0, Andrew Schlemme 1-47-1, Hoffman 1-9-0
Defense — Grant Kruse 8.0-8-0-0, Gunther Sandersfeld 8.0-6-0-0, Ethan Pegump 6.0-6-0-0, Dunn 4.5-4-0-0, Asher Roehler 4.5-3-0-0, Brody Clubb 3.5-3-0-0, Mougin 3.0-2-1-0, Hoffman 3.0-3-0-0, Freeman 3.0-3-0-0, Marcus Lang 2.5-2-0-0, Tommy Morlan 2.0-2-0-0, Caleb Allan 2.0-2-0-0, Brock Sherman 2.0-1-0-0, Swails 1.5-1-0-0, Jack Downes 1.5-0-0, Mo Bushra 1.0-1-0-0, Jackson Stevens 1.0-1-0-0, Bormann 0.5-0-0-0
Fumble recovery — Pegump 1-0-0, Sam Schneider 1-0-0
Interceptions — Hoffman 1-102-1
Kick offs — Kruse 6
Field goals — Kruse 2-2
PAT kicks — Kruse 5-5, Bormann 1-1
Class 4A District 4 standings
Newton 3-0 0-0
Oskaloosa 3-0 0-0
CR Xavier 3-0 0-0
CR Washington 2-1 0-0
Clear Creek Amana 2-1 0-0
Pella 1-2 0-0