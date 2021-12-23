WELLMAN— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) girls and JV boys crowned five champions and saw five more runner-ups on Monday, Dec. 13, at Mid-Prairie’s Invitational.
Marlie McBride, Teagan Schreiber and Kaly Thomas won matches, while Emma Descourouez, Emma Mathis and Caitlyn Williams took runner-up in the girls competition. Kade Kleinmeyer and Nathan Speers were champions with Lucas Speers and Caden Tonelli taking runner-up.
Mid-Prairie JV and Girls Invite Results for Clear Creek-Amana
Girls 23— Claire Vittetoe, fourth place
Round 1– Mackenzie McFarland (Highland) won by fall (Fall 1:22)
Round 2– Lainey Shelangoski (Durant) won by decision (Dec 4-0)
Round 3– Gabby Robertson (Mid-Prairie) won by decision (Dec 7-0)
Girls 24— Marlie McBride, first place
Round 1– McBride won by fall over Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant) (Fall 3:40)
Round 2– McBride won by fall over Jillian Langstraat (Washington) (Fall 0:56)
Round 3– McBride won by fall over Abby Grout (Highland) (Fall 0:44)
Girls 25— Teagan Schreiber, first place
Round 1– Schreiber won by decision over Emil Harmston (Mid-Prairie) (Dec 9-2)
Round 2– Schreiber won by fall over Angelina Roling (Highland) (Fall 3:42)
Round 3– Schreiber won by fall over Emma Descourouez (CCA) (Fall 1:00)
Girls 25— Emma Descourouez, second place
Round 1– Descourouez won by decision over Roling (Highland) (Dec 6-2)
Round 2– Descourouez won by decision over Harmston (Mid-Prairie) (Dec 9-4)
Round 3– Schreiber (CCA) won by fall (Fall 1:00)
Girls 26— Emma Mathis, second place
Round 1– Mackenzie Childers (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) won by fall (Fall 1:02)
Round 2– Mathis won by fall over Ashlee Farrier (Mid-Prairie) (Fall 1:20)
Round 3– Mathis won by fall over Jaydee Macareno (Highland) (Fall 0:41)
Girls 27— Stormy Bauwens, third place
Round 1– Bronwyn Brenneman (Mid-Prairie) won by major decision (Maj 8-0)
Round 2– Bauwens won by fall over Lille Barre (Highland) (Fall 1:02)
Round 3– Hannah Rogers (Wilton) won by major decision (Maj 10-0)
Girls 28— Kaly Thomas, first place
Round 1– Thomas won by decision over Grace Conway (Mid-Prairie) (Dec 7-3)
Round 2– Thomas won by fall over Ainsley Lueck (Mid-Prairie) (Fall 1:07)
Girls 31— Caitlyn Williams, second place
Round 1– Williams won by fall over Bayley Hawkins (Muscatine) (Fall 0:51)
Round 2- Teegan Sulentich (Washington) won by fall (Fall 2:32)
Boys JV 1— Kade Kleinmeyer, first place
Round 2– Kleinmeyer won by major decision over Carson Wold (Prairie) (Maj 11-3)
Round 3– Kleinmeyer won by fall over Nate Edmonds (Washington) (Fall 1:43)
Boys JV 4— Thomas Stiltner, fourth place
Round 1– Hunter Kegley (Prairie) won by fall (Fall 0:58)
Round 2– Blaine Dohrmann (Wilton) won by decision (Dec 6-3)
Round 3– Colin O’Rourke (Mid-Prairie) won by fall (Fall 0:57)
Boys JV 6— Lucas Speers, second place
Round 1– Speers won by decision over Zach Winborn (Prairie) (Dec 6-2)
Round 2– Reece Lerch (Prairie) won by decision (Dec 10-3)
Round 3– Speers won by fall over Noah Guthmiller (Mid-Prairie) (Fall 2:44)
JV 7— Caden Tonelli, second place
Round 1– Tonelli won by decision over Landry Gingerich (Mid-Prairie) (Dec 6-2)
Round 2– Tonelli won by fall over Riese Skala (Prairie) (Fall 2:20)
Round 3– Lane Schrock (Washington) won by fall (Fall 1:46)
JV 8— Jay Halverson, third place
Round 1– Halverson won by fall over Lincoln Wulf (Mid-Prairie) (Fall 1:50)
Round 2– Colin Winborn (Prairie) won in sudden victory -1 (SV-1 3-1)
Round 3– Jude Carter (Washington) won by decision (Dec 3-0)
JV 10— Clayton Isham, fourth place
Round 1– Evan Phillips (Mid-Prairie) won by decision (Dec 7-2)
Round 2– Nathan Speers (CCA) won by fall (Fall 2:50)
Round 3– Isaac Nielsen (Durant) won by fall (Fall 1:39)
JV 10— Nathan Speers, first place
Round 1– Speers won by fall over Nielsen (Durant) (Fall 2:55)
Round 2– Speers won by fall over Isham (CCA) (Fall 2:50)
Round 3– Speers won by fall over Phillips (Mid-Prairie) (Fall 1:10)
JV 11— James Duncan, fourth place
Round 1– Garrett Hurst (Mid-Prairie) won by major decision (Maj 9-0)
Round 2– Hayden Tieskoetter (Prairie) won by fall (Fall 0:59)
Round 3– Liam Noll (Muscatine) won by decision (Dec 7-0)
JV 12— Brody Fairholm, fourth place
Round 1– Mitch Mahoney (Prairie) won by decision (Dec 5-0)
Round 2– Chale Lewis (Muscatine) won by fall (Fall 0:59)
Round 3– Chance Baker (Wilton) won by fall (Fall 1:22)
JV 13— Tate Cox, third place
Round 1– Quinton Alexander (Prairie) won by fall (Fall 0:11)
Round 2– Chase Greiner (Washington) won by fall (Fall 3:00)
Round 3– Cox won by injury default over Isaiah Robertson (Muscatine) (Inj. 0:00)
JV 14— Joeden Fennern, third place
Round 1– Fennern won by fall over Zaidian Davis (Wapello) (Fall 1:23)
Round 2– Kaden Meader (Mid-Prairie) won by fall (Fall 1:15)
Round 3– Spencer Possehl (Prairie) won by decision (Dec 6-3)
JV 15— Caleb McNeil, third place
Round 1– McNeil won by fall over Spencer Schwab (Prairie) (Fall 1:20)
Round 2– Aiden Stevens (Muscatine) won by fall (Fall 1:48)
Round 3– Dom Shively (Mid-Prairie) won by decision (Dec 6-2)
JV 16— Joey Dains, third place
Round 1– Dains won by fall over Christian Kleppe (Wilton) (Fall 1:52)
Round 2– Ty Cozad (Muscatine) won by fall (Fall 0:27)
Round 3– Jarron Thomas (Mid-Prairie) won by fall (Fall 3:56)
JV 21— William Carhoff, third place
Round 1– Bob Carver (Muscatine) won by fall (Fall 0:55)
Round 2– Burke Berry (Mid-Prairie) won by fall (Fall 0:28)
Round 3– Carhoff won by decision over Austin Meeker (Wapello) (Dec 5-0)