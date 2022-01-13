VINTON— The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) wrestlers dropped both matches in a Jan. 6 double dual against Williamsburg and Vinton-Shellsburg, in Vinton.
The Vikings topped the Clippers, 58-36, with Kaly Thomas pinning Zena Aragon in 3:30 and Beck Arant pinning Graham Henkle in 2:42 in the 132-pound match.
CCA fell, 59-19, to the Raiders with Arant (132) pinning Caleb Mohr in 2:00 and Benjamin Haughey pinning Cael Moore in 3:15 in the 145-pound match. Jack Stevens (126) took a 15-4 major decision from Kadince Milder and Cale Nash (106) won a 6-3 decision over Kyler Provin.
Mount Vernon visits for a dual meet Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., the Clippers compete in Solon’s tournament Saturday, Jan. 15, starting at 9:30 a.m. and travel to Independence for a 6 p.m. double dual Thursday, Jan. 20.
Williamsburg (WILL) 59, Clear Creek Amana (CCA) 19
126: Jack Stevens (CCA) over Kadince Milder (WILL) (MD 15-4), 132: Beck Arant (CCA) over Caleb Mohr (WILL) (Fall 2:00), 138: Nile Sinn (WILL) over Max Carlson (CCA) (TF 16-1 6:00), 145: Benjamin Haughey (CCA) over Cael Moore (WILL) (Fall 3:15), 152: Conner Parker (WILL) over Samuel Schneider (CCA) (Fall 2:59), 160: Kam Royster (WILL) over Ethan Williams (CCA) (Fall 1:39), 170: Bryan Riedel (WILL) over (CCA) (For.), 182: Gable Dayton (WILL) over (CCA) (For.), 195: Jack Geels (WILL) over (CCA) (For.), 220: Cale Fenton (WILL) over Tyler Steines (CCA) (Fall 0:55), 285: Gavin Vesey (WILL) over (CCA) (For.), 106: Cale Nash (CCA) over Kyler Provin (WILL) (Dec 6-3), 113: Gavin Jensen (WILL) over Nolan Howell (CCA) (Fall 5:23), 120: Tytan Guerrero (WILL) over (CCA) (For.).
Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 58, Clear Creek Amana (CCA) 36
138: Max Carlson (CCA) over (VISH) (For.), 145: Cooper Sanders (VISH) over Benjamin Haughey (CCA) (Fall 0:31), 152: Gabe Sanders (VISH) over Clayton Isham (CCA) (Fall 0:45), 160: Brady Ortner (VISH) over Ethan Williams (CCA) (Fall 1:08), 170: Caleb McNeil (CCA) over (VISH) (For.), 182: Taylor Anderson (VISH) over (CCA) (For.), 195: Double Forfeit 220: Curtis Erickson (VISH) over (CCA) (For.), 285: Caleb Rouse (VISH) over Tyler Steines (CCA) (Fall 1:20), Dawson Sturtz (VISH) over James Duncan (CCA) (MD 14-4), : Jack Swanson (VISH) over Nick Ellet (CCA) (Fall 0:55), : Kaly Thomas (CCA) over Zena Aragon (VISH) (Fall 3:30), 106: Cale Nash (CCA) over (VISH) (For.), 113: Aldin Swanson (VISH) over Nolan Howell (CCA) (Fall 1:01), 120: Carter Lamont (VISH) over (CCA) (For.), 126: Jack Stevens (CCA) over (VISH) (For.), 132: Beck Arant (CCA) over Graham Henkle (VISH) (Fall 2:42).