The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity wrestlers suffered a pair of losses Thursday, Jan. 27, in DeWitt, as Central DeWitt and Mount Vernon won in a double dual meet. The Central DeWitt Sabers topped the Clippers, 57-22, while the Mustangs won, 58-12.
Benjamin Haughey picked up two wins for the Creek Boys pinning DeWitt’s Ayden Johnson, in 49 seconds, and Mount Vernon’s Jackson Rhomberg, in 4:58, at 145 pounds.
Beck Arant (132), Cale Nash (106) and Nolan Howell (113) collected one win apiece.
CCA’s final home meet of the season is Thursday, Feb. 3, as Marion and Pleasant Valley visit for a 6 p.m. double dual. The Clippers compete for a shot at the State Tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Class 3A District 2 tournament at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School starting at 11 a.m. Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Western Dubuque-Epworth, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar and Marion are also attending with first-and-second place winners in each weight class advancing to the state traditional tournament in Des Moines.
The 2022 State Tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 17, with 3A first round matches starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Wells Fargo Arena. Spectators tickets to the 2022 IHSAA State Dual Team Tournament and the 2022 IHSAA State Traditional Tournament are on sale through the Iowa Events Center. Tickets for Wednesday’s duals are $10 per session and seating is general admission. Tickets for Sessions 1-7 of the traditional tournament are $12 and seating is general admission. Tickets for Session 8, the finals, are $15 for the lower level and $12 for the upper level with reserved seating. Ticketing is managed by Iowa Events Center and includes additional processing fees.
The Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) provides the traditional tournament’s semifinals and finals for free through its livestreaming platforms and its cable and network television partners. Streaming from every round of the dual team tournament and traditional tournament is available through an annual subscription to FloWrestling.
Central DeWitt (CDEW) 57, Clear Creek Amana (CCA) 22
106: Cale Nash (CCA) over Dolan Theisen (CDEW) (MD 11-0), 113: Nolan Howell (CCA) over (CDEW) (For.), 120: Brody Grell (CDEW) over (CCA) (For.), 126: Royce Butt (CDEW) over Jay Halverson (CCA) (Fall 1:38), 132: Beck Arant (CCA) over Colton Sullivan (CDEW) (Fall 3:22), 138: Ryan Kramer (CDEW) over Max Carlson (CCA) (Dec 8-5), 145: Benjamin Haughey (CCA) over Ayden Johnson (CDEW) (Fall 0:49), 152: Carter Donovan (CDEW) over Nathen Speers (CCA) (Fall 1:27), 160: Cael Grell (CDEW) over Ethan Williams (CCA) (Fall 0:58), 170: Elston Lindner (CDEW) over Kaden Phan (CCA) (Fall 1:02), 182: Chris Wrage (CDEW) over (CCA) (For.) 195: Alejandro Almanza (CDEW) over (CCA) (For.), 220: Mitchell Howard (CDEW) over Tyler Steines (CCA) (Fall 0:43), 285: Sam Gravert (CDEW) over (CCA) (For.)
Mount Vernon (MOVE) 58, Clear Creek Amana (CCA) 12
285: Trystin Lashley (MOVE) over (CCA) (For.), 106: Cale Nash (CCA) over Klayten Perreault (MOVE) (Dec 11-9), 113: Nolan Howell (CCA) over Jake Haugse (MOVE) (Dec 8-1), 120: Riley Mudd (MOVE) over (CCA) (For.), 126: Ethan Plotz (MOVE) over Jay Halverson (CCA) (MD 11-1), 132: Croix Shebetka (MOVE) over Beck Arant (CCA) (Fall 4:50), 138: Jackson Jaspers (MOVE) over Max Carlson (CCA) (Fall 1:39), 145: Benjamin Haughey (CCA) over Jackson Rhomberg (MOVE) (Fall 4:56), 152: Henry Ryan (MOVE) over Nathen Speers (CCA) (Fall 0:29), 160: Jackson Hird (MOVE) over Ethan Williams (CCA) (Dec 5-2), 170: Watson Krob (MOVE) over Caleb McNeil (CCA) (Dec 11-8), 182: Zatyk Holub (MOVE) over (CCA) (For.), 195: Ethan Wood (MOVE) over (CCA) (For.), 220: Clark Younggreen (MOVE) over Tyler Steines (CCA) (Fall 1:48).